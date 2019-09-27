Motorclassica: The Southern Hemisphere’s Largest Vintage Car Show Celebrates 10 Years In Melbourne Next Month

This feature has been produced in partnership with Motorclassica.

There are vintage fairs that sell you knickknacks that just take up space and then there is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest vintage car fair. These aren’t your beat-up 50s wagons on display, this is the best of the best.

The ultimate revhead experience is returning to Melbourne for a three day celebration of the prestigious motoring lifestyle. The Motorclassica is Australasia’s largest concours d’elegance and is recognised around the world as a unique competition of beauty, design and provenance.

Now in its 10th year, the Motoclassica, hosted in the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne, will play host to over 500 vehicles and over 100 vendors across three days from the 11th to 13th of October. Not just about cars, the event will also host fine food and wine shows, educational displays and even tributes to the greats of motoring.

Bentley, Alvis, and Citroën are all celebrating 100 years and will be hosting celebration marques to acknowledge this achievement. Abarth is celebrating 70 years while Mini celebrates 60 years and both will be hosting a marques as well, alongside the first Motoclassica tribute to Japanese sports cars.

The event kicks off with the Tour Classica, a convoy of over 70 unique cars and motorcycles that travel through Melbourne’s city and surrounding area. The tour starts at the Alexandra Gardens before finishing at the Royal Exhibition building and forms an important part in the Concours judging.

Throughout the three days the world’s most prestigious marque brands will display their latest models and certain brands like Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Indian will offer test drives on their new cars and motorcycles.

The event begins on the 11th of October with tickets from $20.00 for General Admission. VIP passes are available from $135 and there is even a special ‘After Dark’ ticket available for entrants who come after 5pm.

Motorclassica Dates: 11 – 13 October 2018

Tour Classica: Thursday 10 October from 7:30am

D’Marge readers can purchase adult general admission tickets at a discounted price by using the promo code ‘DMARGE’ at checkout – visit Motorclassica now to lock in your discounted tickets.