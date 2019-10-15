Luxury Lovers Can Now Fly Flat To This Hidden Malaysian Archipelago

Qatar Airways today launched flights to Langkawi, a little known Malaysian archipelago which travellers would typically reach by ferry (or a cheap nearby flight).

Now though, sunburnt sojourners can fly direct from Doha to Langkawi with Qatar Airways on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a jet which offers a world-class pointy end experience. Although some journeys also appear to be on an Airbus A330-200 (not every picky traveller’s favourite jet), in terms of luxury they both sure beat a ferry or Air Asia.

Flights will begin from the Hamad International Airport in Doha and land at Langkawi International Airport, with the first of the bunch having taken to the skies this morning.

As Qatar Airways Malaysia and Brunei Country Manager Datuk Muzammil Mohamad told media, there will be four flights each week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with a Friday flight to be added as of October the 27th, bringing it to five flights a week from Doha to Langkawi.

“Qatar Airways will begin flights from Doha to Langkawi from October using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes which can carry more than 250 passengers. These will be direct flights from Doha through Penang to Langkawi.”

“Sales began in April, the demand and bookings for flights to Langkawi have been very encouraging. More interestingly, we see demand from countries where the people have most likely never been to this island,” Muzamnil added.

“This flight will make it easier for tourists as they no longer have to go to Kuala Lumpur and change planes, but only board in Doha and fly straight to Langkawi.”

This suggests Langkawi may see a slightly more luxury seeking demographic over the coming years (or so Qatar Airways hope).

As AirwaysMag.com reports, “Qatar and Malaysia have around 40 years worth of political relations, valued at an estimated $1.1bn. This new route launch will no doubt increase that number as cargo and passengers are transported through its gateways.”

Only time (and business class passengers’ penchant for secluded islands) will tell. As for any Australians thinking of making Langkawi an opulent side note to their annual Qatar Airways operated European escape, here’s what you need to know.

What is it?

Langkawi is an archipelago made up of 99 islands on Malaysia’s west coast. Surrounded by Windows screensaver-esque sea, the interior of the main island is a mix of paddy fields, jungle and hills. It is known as a place to enjoy duty-free alcohol, cigarettes and chocolate as well as for nature lovers.

With powder-fine sand and swaying coconut trees Langkawi is also acclaimed for its excellent diving opportunities and many other tantalising holiday opportunities (from Underwater World Langkawi to the majestic Cable Car in Pantai Kok). In other words: the siren call of anyone looking to escape reality.

Oh, and dry season is between January and March, though people visit all year round.

What to do

Walk the Sky Bridge

Visit Dataran Lang (Eagle Square)

Ride the Langkawi Cable Car

Gawk at Underwater World

Climb Gunang Raya

Spend a day at Funtasy Island

Experience the Wildlife Park and Bird Paradise

Check out the Pulau Payar Marine Park

Visit the beautifully landscaped folklore park, Taman Legenda

