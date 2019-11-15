Harry Styles’ Latest Look Could Be His Weirdest Yet

We’re accustomed to seeing former One Directioner Harry Styles flaunt it around wearing some seriously head-turning fashion, but his latest style choice could be one of his most daring yet.

Not just content with reviving 80s shoulder pads, Styles has now turned his head to your grandad’s wardrobe and busted out a sweater vest. More commonly seen on golf courses than Fifth Avenue, the singer is clearly sending a two-finger salute to traditional style trends.

In one of the more ironic and perhaps cannibalistic fashion moves we’ve seen, Styles was in New York City for an appearance on SNL, rocking a knitted Lanvin navy sweater vest with a repeating sheep pattern. The vest is part of the French fashion house’s Spring 2020 collection and will set you back US$1,190.

Advertisement

Harry paired his sleeveless knit with an all-Gucci outfit, comprising a light blue button-up shirt, navy pinstripe pants, and pink ankle boots. We doubt the youngster had to fork out for the pieces, now that’s he’s the face of the Italian brand.

Styles’ style has certainly caused a bit of commotion online, with some users on Instagram commenting: “Yeah this is a miss…” and “He used to be a fashion goat. Wtf happened”.

Harry isn’t the first celebrity to champion elderly fashion, as A$AP Rocky has previously been seen sporting a Gucci headscarf, conjuring up images of our Great Aunt Doris.

Clearly, old-timers do know best.

Read Next: