Rome Snapshot Reveals The Secret To Italy’s World-Beating Coffee

While Australians prance about taking photos of it, Italians have a more orthodox relationship with java – a morning constitutional you might return to at several points throughout the day.

The perfect grind, silky crema, fabulous foam; Italian coffee is widely regarded as the best in the world. But considering Australia now has world class baristas, higher expectations and – arguably – the best physical product in the world, why is Italian coffee still said to be better?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sant’Eustachio Il Caffè (@santeustachioilcaffe) on Sep 26, 2019 at 11:36pm PDT

The above photo of Rome’s iconic Sant’ Eustachio Il Caffè reveals why: it’s the experience. Rather than rushing off with an espresso floating in almond milk in your keep cup like a turd, or rather than camping out for hours in lycra, Italians have mastered cafe culture and environmentalism in one fell swoop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sant’Eustachio Il Caffè (@santeustachioilcaffe) on Oct 21, 2018 at 6:53am PDT

Contrary to popular belief, it hasn’t always been that way: As Italy Magazine points out, “The concept of sitting down and sipping a coffee for hours on end [in Italy] is still quite ‘new’ compared to other countries.”

The good news is that you can now get the best of both worlds, with cafes like Sant’ Eustachio Il Caffè offering both throw backs…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sant’Eustachio Il Caffè (@santeustachioilcaffe) on Oct 3, 2019 at 10:56pm PDT

… and slurpers.

The result? Italians tend not to use plastic takeaway cups, or even keep cups. They shot their espresso, have a round of small talk long enough to be enjoyable (but not so long as to get awkward), and leave. They then come back later to savour a Capuccino and have a bit more of a chat with friends but never overstay their welcome.

Oh and as an aside: and the pastries are to die for…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sant’Eustachio Il Caffè (@santeustachioilcaffe) on Apr 22, 2019 at 2:17am PDT

… as is the ambience…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sant’Eustachio Il Caffè (@santeustachioilcaffe) on Sep 24, 2019 at 7:12am PDT

… and the staff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sant’Eustachio Il Caffè (@santeustachioilcaffe) on May 22, 2019 at 8:40am PDT

As a French diplomat once said, good coffee is, “Black as the devil, hot as hell, pure as an angel, sweet as love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sant’Eustachio Il Caffè (@santeustachioilcaffe) on Jan 4, 2020 at 1:27am PST

Here’s hoping you find yours in Rome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sant’Eustachio Il Caffè (@santeustachioilcaffe) on Feb 6, 2019 at 1:51am PST

