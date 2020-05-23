We promised we’d feature more uber-cool properties here at DMARGE and so we’re happy to bring you details of this jaw-dropping home in Bondi, NSW. It might not have the living room plunge pool wow-factor of this man-pad in Clovelly, but it’s most-definitely an architect’s wet dream.

It may not have the sea-views you’d want or expect, from a lush Bondi home, but being situated “moments from Bondi Beach” and on a “tree-lined street”, you won’t be left wanting. Besides, this four-bedroom home could provide you with the perfect setting to entertain your friends, so a seascape view wouldn’t be at the top of your list of priorities anyway.

With NSW restrictions being eased again in June to allow more people over to your pad, now is the perfect time to invest and get it ready for a post-lockdown bash.

Advertisement

So what exactly does this home offer once you enter through the front door? A large open-plan living, dining, kitchen area is what, with pools of natural light coming through what is seemingly an endless array of skylights. We’re all aware that home listing images don’t always tell the full story, but we’re confident the rooms will indeed be as bright as they appear.

It’s certainly a modern home, and estate agent Ray White says it has been “architecturally designed”, evident in the way the rooms flow into one another, and how you get exposed concrete juxtaposed against acres of white plasterboard and excessive use of wooden detailing.

Those beams primarily surround the top floor, which houses the master’s quarters, complete with its own reception room and walk-in wardrobe. The ensuite is particularly noteworthy due to its wacky marble décor, which may induce weird feelings once a party has got into full swing.

On the ground floor, you’ll find the three remaining bedrooms and the feature no high-class mansion would be complete without: a wine cellar. Outside you’ll find a pool, although admittingly, you’re not going to get many inflatables on it. But you’ll certainly make full use of the pool house with its adjoining gym and instant access to a full entertaining-centric courtyard space.

You may want to recommend your guests get rideshare cabs when coming round for a party though, as there’s only space for two cars out front, which is where we presume you’ll park his and hers motors.

Advertisement

This Bondi home is taking expressions of interest now through estate agent Ray White – we reached out asking for what they expect it to sell for but in true real estate style, we just got added to the mailing list – and will close in a few weeks on the 8th of June.

Read Next