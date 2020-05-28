French Riviera Photos Reveal Radical Change On France’s Beaches

When you think: ‘French beaches’, you probably envision splayed nonchalance, pastel beach towels and a gently lapping tide. Not to mention People Going Topless.

But you can put your puerile fantasies aside for a second; there’s been a big change. Since The Pandemic put a gravel-flying halt to tourism (and to domestic liberties), the residents of The French Riviera (and other beaches in France) have had to change their habits.

The upshot? You’re now unlikely to see the crowds that used to make for such iconic drone photography, for one. Indeed, a comparison of the hashtag #lescalanquesdecassis (one of Marseille’s coolest beaches), which has been used on Instagram 2,880 times, reveals quite a difference between February last year…

… September last year…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jussara 👜👠💄🇧🇷 (@jussaracaetano) on Sep 15, 2019 at 1:47pm PDT

… and May 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Q U E N T I N . L P L S (@quentin___lpls) on May 25, 2020 at 9:40am PDT

It’s also less likely (though it is hard to tell from Instagram, which searches and destroys these kinds of images with close-minded prejudice) that beachgoers are going topless now too. Why do we say that? Well, because according to the latest reports, going to the beach in Europe, though it is now in many places allowed again, is not quite as liberal as it once was (and it’s probably not quite the same for nudists or semi-nudists if there are rangers patrolling).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aurélie Michel (@rideandsea) on Oct 31, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

On top of that, there are now restrictions in place for your time on the sand: as Traveller reports, over the weekend, as Europeans returned to the beaches for the first holiday fin de semaine since lockdown restrictions eased, a number of new rules were in effect.

“Overjoyed French families flocked to the Grande Motte beach on the Mediterranean shore Sunday, swimming and sunbathing in areas specially marked to keep a distance from others. Cordons of ropes and wooden stakes were neatly spaced out across the sand, giving each visitor or group an eight-square-meter (85-square- foot) space of their own.”

“Online reservations are required though free of charge, and there is already a two-day waiting list,” Traveller added. “Those lucky enough to get a spot for a four-day weekend relished the opportunity, frolicking beneath a summer-like sun. Elsewhere in France, beaches have also reopened, but only for individual sports or walks, and visitors weren’t allowed to sit or lie down.”

“Yet even as social distancing rules spread families and friends out Sunday across beaches and parks, the virus remained a constant threat. Europe has seen over 169,000 dead, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Éva Flores (@eva.floresivanez) on May 19, 2020 at 1:21pm PDT

Elsewhere in France, further Instagram posts like #sttropez suggest locals are spending more time at home (a la Brigitte Bardot in 1960)…

… and going for coastal walks…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bérénice Turpaud (@berenice_turpaud) on May 26, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

… rather than amassing down on the sand.

Of course, once The Pandemic is over, things will (presumably) return to normal and France’s ‘beach rules’ will lift.

On that note: this is something Europe is striving for: across the continent, various countries of various tourism dependencies, are experimenting with different strategies for containing the pandemic without destroying their economies (or putting travellers at risk).

As Traveller reports, “Germany, France and other European countries aim to open their borders for European travel in mid-June, but it isn’t clear when intercontinental travel will resume.”

Until then, a virtual holiday is probably your best bet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambre Gauthier (@ambre_gthr) on May 26, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

