Vacheron Constantin Gives The Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin The Full Gold Treatment

Vacheron Constantin is one of the world’s oldest watchmakers, having been producing timepieces ever since it was founded in 1755. It’s fair to say then that in that time, it’s learnt a thing or two about how to make some seriously desirable wrist candy, whether it be down to the movement, complications – it’s responsible for making the most complicated – or materials used.

Although unable to unveil its new releases for this year at the annual Watches & Wonder show, it hasn’t stopped the Swiss watchmaker from announcing a new colour combination for the Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin. The model itself isn’t new, it first arrived on the scene in 2016 and with each passing year, Vacheron has updated the colour and strap combinations. This year, the Ultra-Thin is available in pink gold with a blue dial for the first time.

Ok, so that isn’t strictly true, as the watch has been available with a pink gold case and blue dial since 2019, but never with a matching bracelet. That is no longer the case with the latest addition. And the result is rather fetching if we do say so ourselves.

Elsewhere it’s business as usual for this Vacheron timepiece, including Maltese cross-inspired bracelet links and the 18K 5N pink gold has been extended to the counters, hands and indicators too. Hiding within the 41.5mm case is Vacheron Constantin’s Manufacture 1120 QP/1 calibre, which allows the watch to have both perpetual calendar and moon-phase complications. This movement has had to undergo a miniaturisation process to get it to fit inside the ultra-thin case, and will happily show the correct day, date and month until 2100, when it will need correcting.

And as this is an Overseas timepiece, it gets Vacheron’s quick-release strap mechanism, meaning you can swap out the pink gold bracelet for either the supplied blue alligator leather with nubuck lining or blue rubber strap, without the need for additional tools.

The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin will be available soon for A$155,000.

