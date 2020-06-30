Footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his outrageous on-pitch skills, and vibrant off-pitch style. ‘The Commander’, one of the highest-paid sports stars in the world, isn’t afraid to experiment with different looks (and splash a bit of cash in the process, too).

It’s always big news when the 35-year-old Portuguese superstar tries out a different hairstyle, but this latest one might be the biggest departure from his normally crisp coiffure consuetude yet.

CR7’s latest Instagram post shows off his latest look: an unruly, curly mop. Posing alongside fellow Juventus teammate Juan Cuadrado, Ronaldo suggests Cuadrado may have been the inspiration for his ‘big hair.’

2020’s been a big year for big hair moments, as lockdown’s forced many men to experiment with different hairstyles and follicular fashions. The ‘quarantine beard’ has been one huge trend, as have many dodgy home haircuts, like this one Ronaldo copped from his partner Georgina Rodríguez earlier in April.

Hot take? We don’t mind CR7’s latest look. It’s certainly something different, and perhaps reflects Ronaldo’s growing comfort settling in at Juventus, as well as the vibes he wants to project coming into summer.

Ronaldo’s often accused of being a bit too self-obsessed; a bit too haughty. This relaxed, fun hairstyle might represent a positive attitude change for the star (or maybe he simply doesn’t give a hoot what the media thinks of his hair).

Cuadrado’s obviously fan of the ‘do, having also shared the photo on his Instagram. Billboard chart-topping Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra is another fan, complementing Ronaldo on his “awesome” look.

Hats off to you, Cristiano.

