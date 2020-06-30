Post Malone’s Bold New Look Upstaged By $750,000 Richard Mille Watch

Hip-hop artists tend to fall into one of two style extremes: minimal or outrageous.

Eminem, for all his fame and money, doesn’t flaunt his wealth or status. He keeps things simple with military-inspired looks and mostly wears G-Shocks. Kendrick Lamar is similarly humble – while he’s been known to wear a Rolex Day-Date on occasion, more often then not he goes watch-less, and dresses in plain whites and greys.

Other rappers go hard. For example, the always-controversial 6ix9ine is covered in tatts, sports rainbow-coloured hair and grilles, and wears multiple iced-out watches at once: hardly a subtle sort of guy.

Post Malone is another artist famous for his lack of subtlety. The 24-year-old Texan’s well-known for his love of tricked-out cars, flashy clothes and his eye-catching tattoos – including the words ‘Always Tired’ underneath his eyes. Much like 6ix9ine, Posty’s ratty ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ style and famously unkempt mullet has attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. But that might change.

His latest Instagram post debuts a cleaner, more edgy look for the Circles singer – one that might see him score more luck with the ladies, but one that’s been totally upstaged by what’s on his wrist.

A post shared by @postmalone on Jun 29, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

This moody shot perfectly shows off his new buzzcut (as well as his vast array of tattoos), but we’re more interested in the 750,000 USD ‘Millie’ on his wrist (that’s 1.1 million AUD).

One of only five Richard Mille RM27-01 Tourbillon “Rafael Nadal” models produced in white, this extremely luxe timepiece is one of many super-luxury watches Posty has in his collection. He’s got a few Richard Milles, as well a blinged-out Patek Phillipe Nautilus, a Rolex ‘Rainbow Daytona’ and a Hublot Classic Fusion Skeleton Tourbillon just to name a few.

The shaved head, tatts and million-dollar watch make Malone look like a cartel boss, and you know what? We don’t mind it.

