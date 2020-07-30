Stunning Melbourne Penthouse Is The Ultimate Luxury Car Lovers’ Dream Home

When you’re a diehard revhead, your biggest concern is making sure you’ve got a place to keep all your four-wheeled friends. You can’t have your Jaguars and Porsches out on the street at the mercy of bird droppings and lazy drivers. Besides, the neighbours would complain that you’re taking up all the street parking (they’re just jealous).

Never fear: this property in Melbourne’s most exclusive property has plenty of room for your automotive habit – as well as enough luxury to satisfy even the most well-heeled car lover.

Appropriately named ‘The Penthouse‘, this two-level pad in Toorak is arguably one of the most exquisitely designed and appointed properties on sale in Australia. Just on the edge of Toorak Village and blessed with sweeping city views, The Penthouse has certainly got our motors humming.

Let’s do a quick run-down of all the goodies: three bedrooms each with its own en suite; multiple living areas; a designer gourmet kitchen; private stairs and lift access; wraparound garden terraces and an outdoor pool/spa; swathes of marble and timber; and a huge six-car garage… The Penthouse has it all.

“The Penthouse – like the rest of this building – combines a classic French style of luxury and enduring style with elements of New York, and the highest level of design, construction and fit-out,” Ross Savas and Jamie Mi from Kay & Burton South Yarra relate.

“Discreet, spacious and sumptuous, The Penthouse is the ultimate marriage of classic luxury and modern comfort, where every room is flooded with natural light and finishes of honed marble, timber and brass accents create inviting surrounds.”

Without underselling the apartment, you’re not really buying The Penthouse for the building itself (as nice as it is). There’s plenty of nice properties in Toorak, like this outrageous bachelor pad.

No, if you’re a car fanatic, you’re buying it for the garage, which has more than enough room to fit your entire fleet. We just wish the property came with these cars…

When you’re not out on the open road, you can relax in the sumptuous outside pool, or perhaps grab a few bottles of Grange from the temperature-controlled wine cabinet and invite your friends over for a party on the terrace. You could pick them up in the Rolls.

A property this fantastic is sure to be hotly contested, so make sure you get your expression of interest in by the 15th of September. You don’t want to leave it to a photo finish (we’re sorry, we’re just excited by the garage).

You can find more information about The Penthouse on realestate.com.au.

