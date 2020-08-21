LeBron James Dares To Do What Few Men Can In Activewear

There’s being multi-talented, and then there’s being LeBron James.

The immensely talented basketballer isn’t content with just being the GOAT on the court, but also as a businessman, philanthropist, and modern-day style icon. Widely considered the face of the NBA and easily one of the most valuable athletes of all time, ‘King James’ rules with distinction: a real Renaissance man.

He reaffirmed that title yesterday when he shared a photo of himself working out – sitting on an exercise bike, reading the autobiography of famed civil rights activist Malcolm X, listening to music and wearing nothing but some skin-tight athletic shorts (and his signature Nike basketball sneakers, of course).

Few men can get away with wearing activewear like this, but LeBron pulls it off effortlessly.

Compression garments like these Nike Pro shorts or 2XU tops are often worn by both professional and amateur sportspeople, either underneath other garments or on their own. There’s scientific evidence to suggest that compression garments can reduce recovery time, improve gait and even improve long-term vertical jump height (very important for a basket-swishing baller like James).

On a slightly less scientific note, they’re great for keeping you warm whilst training in winter… And can also look pretty cool, if you’ve got panache like LeBron.

LeBron’s riding high right now: his latest children’s book I Promise debuted at the top of the New York Times Bestsellers list. Yeah, he’s an author too.

Hopefully those good spirits will lead his LA Lakers to success against the Portland Trail Blazers in this year’s NBA playoffs: Portland leads LA 1-0 so far, so if the Lakers lose their next game against them today, they’ll be out of contention. Fingers crossed LeBron can help turn the Lakers’ fortunes around.

