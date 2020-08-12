Australian Car Enthusiasts Set To Go Wild For European-Inspired ‘Super Alpine 500’ Rally

The alpine rally is one of the most glamorous and time-honoured automotive traditions. Races like the Rallye Monte Carlo or Targa Florio have been instrumental in establishing the rules, conventions and vehicles that dominate modern motorsports (and our roads) today.

Bur rallying in the 21st century is a very different beast to rallying at the start of the 20th century. Today’s rally cars are highly-tuned, aggressively modified hatchbacks designed for maximum grip and power, and you’d hardly see a modern rally team pause for lunch somewhere high in the Alps – they’re serious races.

The gentlemanly spirit of traditional rallying, however, is still alive and well, with an Australian enterprise announcing the world’s newest – and most stylish – classic rally yet.

The Super Alpine 500, the first edition of which is taking place this 11th, 12th and 13th September, is a classic rally that’s set to bring the best of European rally heritage to Australia’s very own snowfields. Open to European classic cars only, competitors will gracefully glide their way from Sydney’s Centennial Park over 500 kilometres (and 1300 meters of elevation) to arrive in Thredbo’s Alpine Village.

Reminiscent of some of the classic rallies of Europe, the Super Alpine 500 is as much about style and elegance as it is horsepower with entrants taking part in an extensive list of hospitality events both along the drive and whilst on the mountain. The Super Alpine 500 is a ‘shaken, not stirred’ kind of weekend, with entrants to be treated to mountain summit champagne and oysters (via private gondola no less), mid-mountain long lunches en-piste, whisky tastings, in-room care packages and an incredible four-course gala ball on the final Saturday evening.

Registration is open now, so if you have a classic car and you’re looking for a COVID-appropriate getaway this winter, we can think of no better way to spend your time.

If you’re looking for a classic car for the rally, why not check out this ‘evil’ BMW E21, this ‘beachy’ Porsche 912, or this tidy Lotus Europa.

On your marks, get set, go!

