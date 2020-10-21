Bell & Ross’ New Chronograph The Urban Explorer’s Ultimate Tool

This feature has been produced in partnership with Bell & Ross.

The chronograph might just be the most popular and useful watch complication ever devised. Invented by French artist and watchmaker Louis Moinet in 1816, chronographs have grown to represent one most of the technical pinnacles of horology.

Bell & Ross continue that French tradition of innovation by introducing the new BR05 Chrono, an incredibly functional addition to an already action-focused timepiece.

One common pitfall watch brands fall into is creating unnecessary chronographs, shoehorning the complication into model lines that were never originally designed for it. The BR05 thankfully doesn’t suffer from this problem. Perhaps it’s because Bell & Ross’ strong functional aesthetic and military legacy lends itself quite naturally to precision timekeeping.

Although that would be selling short the skill of their designers. One of the French brand’s most recognisable design elements is their juxtaposition of squares and circles; a motif which is continued with the BR05 Chrono’s minute and seconds counters at 9 and 3 o’clock respectively. It’s a very subtle, cohesive touch.