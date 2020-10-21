Bell & Ross’ New Chronograph The Urban Explorer’s Ultimate Tool

This feature has been produced in partnership with Bell & Ross.
The chronograph might just be the most popular and useful watch complication ever devised. Invented by French artist and watchmaker Louis Moinet in 1816, chronographs have grown to represent one most of the technical pinnacles of horology.
Bell & Ross continue that French tradition of innovation by introducing the new BR05 Chrono, an incredibly functional addition to an already action-focused timepiece.
One common pitfall watch brands fall into is creating unnecessary chronographs, shoehorning the complication into model lines that were never originally designed for it. The BR05 thankfully doesn’t suffer from this problem. Perhaps it’s because Bell & Ross’ strong functional aesthetic and military legacy lends itself quite naturally to precision timekeeping.
Although that would be selling short the skill of their designers. One of the French brand’s most recognisable design elements is their juxtaposition of squares and circles; a motif which is continued with the BR05 Chrono’s minute and seconds counters at 9 and 3 o’clock respectively. It’s a very subtle, cohesive touch.
Indeed, subtlety is key when it comes to the BR05 Chrono. The chronograph pushers integrate effortlessly into the BR05’s crown guards, sleek polished buttons that complement the links in the BR05’s integrated steel bracelet.
“The case and bracelet form one unit… this type of design hark[ing] back to a category of watches which appeared in the 1970s,” explains Bell & Ross Creative Director Bruno Belamich.
“When infused with Bell & Ross’ signature identity, the resulting graphic style is both striking and modern.”
Modern is the best way to describe the BR05 Chrono. Housed in a 42mm brushed stainless steel case, encasing either a black or blue dial and complemented with either the aforementioned steel bracelet or a technical rubber strap, the BR05 Chrono is both masculine and elegant at the same time – an instrument of precision perfect for any budding urban explorer.
