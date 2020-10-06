Why MINI Could Be Australia’s Most Unexpectedly Relevant Car Brand Of 2020

This feature has been produced in partnership with MINI

Being cooped up inside for most of this year hasn’t helped the auto industry in Australia move out of its dark period.

Not only has local manufacturing seized, but the economic and social consequences of The Bat Kiss have meant that Australians are buying less new cars than ever before. On top of that, most of the cars on sale in this country are just, for lack of a better word, boring.

Carsguide’s market stats tell a sobering story: “We have now entered the era of light-commercial vehicles and SUVs. The passenger car is, if not dead, then dying.” Of the top ten vehicle models on sale in Australia, three are SUVs, and three are utes. Australia’s #1 model by sales figures is the Toyota HiLux – hardly ‘bedroom poster’ material.

But one brand that’s been making cool cars from day dot is MINI, who might just be the breath of fresh air we need in 2020. From the insane John Cooper Works GP to the high-tech yet multifunctional Hybrid Countryman and the new zippy MINI Electric, it’s so rare to find a carmaker whose entire lineup is completely bereft of boring motors.

Australians have been sleeping on modern MINIs too long – here’s why.