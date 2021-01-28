Grooming Expert Weighs In On Floyd Mayweather’s Possible Beard Transplant

They say money can’t buy happiness. But, it can buy you anything you want or need, which can at least lead to a big smile on your face (which is essentially the same thing).

And when you have seemingly infinite riches and you’ve already bought yourself a portfolio of mega-mansions, a convoy of supercars and the latest designer threads, what else is there? For some celebrities, the answer is a hair transplant. Or, in the case of Floyd Mayweather Jr., potentially a beard transplant.

Arguably one of the greatest boxers to have stepped into the ring, Mayweather Jr. is never one to shy away from flashing the cash, regularly posting images of himself in exotic destinations, showing off his enviable watch collection and dressing in some questionable outfits. But one post on his Instagram account towards the end of 2020 caught our attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

This selfie of Floyd, sans caption and comments, is far removed from the usual flaunting of his lavish lifestyle. Instead, it’s a simple image of the man himself, but sporting more facial fuzz than we’re accustomed to. Go back a couple of months to this image and all we can see is Floyd’s trademark goatee, with no other beard hair or, indeed, hair on his head.

It certainly is enough for us to question whether he has undergone a hair transplant or not. We’re not the only ones either, as users commenting on several of his follow-up photos showing off his new look have put forward the same argument.

One user, in particular, seems confident Floyd has undergone an FUE hair transplant.

“He got a hair transplant (which is 100% fine and nothing wrong) it’s called FUE. He got his hair and beard done.”

Other comments include,

“He never had a FUL beard, it was always patches, he most definitely got a transplant on his face.”

and,

“He went bald on top, then got a hair and beard graph transplant.”

Follicular Unit Extraction is a highly-skilled form of hair transplant procedure that sees individual hair follicles removed from the skin and placing them in an area of the skin where there is thinning or where there is no hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

According to Healthline, FUE poses few, or very minor, side effects, but on the whole, it is a safe procedure that yields successful results. Healthline adds “hair transplanted into a new area of your body typically begins growing back in about 3 to 4 months”.

It’s not cheap though, with sessions costing anywhere between US$4,000 – $15,000 depending on how much hair needs to be transplanted and the quality of the performing surgeon. As we know, money is no issue for Mayweather.

Floyd isn’t the only high-profile celebrity to have seemingly undergone hair transplants procedures, with Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton boasting what could be regarded as one of the greatest hair transplants of all time, going from a receding hairline in his early McLaren days to a fully-fledged afro in recent months.

However, hair transplants aren’t exactly a new phenomenon, but we haven’t seen too many examples of beard transplants up until now. To find out if they could become 2021’s new trend – besides bleaching your beard Ricky Martin style – DMARGE spoke to Jules Tognini, professional hair educator and Bulldog Skincare ambassador.

Jules admits that beard transplants aren’t as new as we first presumed, but guys are just not going to be so forthcoming with any work they’ve had done.

“There is a growing trend of guys investing in their appearance, including beard transplants. In Australia, guys are much more conservative about sharing their grooming routines, but like in the US and Europe, there are definitely guys doing plugs here.”

But are beards the be-all and end-all? Sure, they can be an indication of masculinity, but if you’re not blessed with follicular prowess, why would you go out of your way to get one?

“It is definitely becoming more common in Australia [getting a beard transplant] as guys realise there are viable options to enhance their appearance”, Jules relates.

“Just like wearing a baggy shirt to cover your handles, a beard transplant can help fill out your scraggly beard.”

“If your hair has never grown through, it’s hard to get hair there, and that’s why beard transplants are increasing in popularity. I see a lot of guys in their 30s and 40s travelling overseas to Turkey to get transplants.”

“If I lacked hair I would 100% do it – they look so good now you can barely notice at all.”

If you’ve been considering getting a transplant, you may have come across the terms beard plugs, as well as beard transplants, but what is the difference? Jules explains,

“Beard ‘plugs’ refer to tufts of 20+ hairs inserted into the beard, which can look pretty dodgy. A beard transplant is more evolved and involves inserting individual hairs, thereby looking a lot more realistic.”

“With technology evolving from plugs to transplants, the procedure is becoming a lot better and a fake beard is so much harder to spot.”

“A beard transplant is living, breathing hair, so correct care of your beard is key. A lot of guys let their facial hair go wild in lockdown, but the novelty of iso-scruff is wearing off, and guys are paying more attention to their beards, keeping them shorter, cleaner and tidier.”

With this in mind, Jules also revealed to DMARGE his top tips for looking after your beard, whether it be all-natural or the result of a transplant.

“You should keep your beard smelling fresh and clean with a dedicated beard shampoo & conditioner, followed by a beard oil – Bulldog’s Original Beard Oil is a great option – which contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea to keep your beard feeling soft and moisturised.”

“Finally, style your beard with a hydrating beard balm to bring out a healthy shine and keep the hairs in place.”

