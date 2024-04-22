Daniel Craig Gets Reimagined As James Bond With AI And Its Terrifyingly Sexy

An Instagram dedicated to AI-generated images of Daniel Craig stylised in his most famous role has been doing the rounds in recent months, amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his inevitable replacement as James Bond.



Daniel Craig’s casting as Britain’s deadliest spy initially didn’t seem poised to make the significant cultural impact it ultimately did.

When he was brought into the celebrated franchise to replace a well-liked Pierce Brosnan after four movies, critics argued that Craig wasn’t suave enough for the profile of Ian Fleming’s Bond, as the English actor was more known for gritty gangster movies such as Layer Cake and Munich.

Critics even suggested that Craig’s natural blonde hair didn’t align with the classic image of Bond as tall, dark, and handsome. However, now that Craig has fired his final shot in the iconic role of James Bond, his departure from the series has left a significant vacuum to fill; much of the speculation about his ultimate replacement has centred around the enormous task of stepping into such large shoes.

It’s been reported that English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has agreed to replace Daniel Craig in the next chapter of the celebrated franchise, although Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been characteristically quiet on the rumours linking the Kick-Ass action star to the role.

For fans of the outgoing Craig, however, a new Instagram page sporting a not-so-covert moniker of @jamesbond007ai has garnered attention amongst Bond-believers. The page, which boasts more than 9,000 followers, regularly shares AI-generated images of Daniel Craig back in his most famous role, in front of grand stately manors, driving classic cars and on the arm of a good-looking Bond girl.

Whilst the murmurs surrounding the identity of the next star to don the classic tux and sit behind the wheel of an Aston Martin DB5 will seemingly persist indefinitely, this IG page serves to preserve the indelible spirit of one of British cinema’s most beloved characters – shaken, not stirred, of course.