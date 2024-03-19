Aaron Taylor-Johnson ready to accept historic James Bond role

According to The Sun, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been formally offered the role of Britain’s most notorious spy by James Bond producers… and he could be ready to sign as early as next week.

We’ve endured years of speculation regarding the replacement of outgoing James Bond actor Daniel Craig since his final swansong as the iconic British character in No Time To Die. Throughout, names such as Idris Elba, Robert Pattinson and Tom Hardy have surfaced and sunk, with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson keeping their intel on a strictly need-to-know basis.

Of course, that didn’t stop outlets and bookies from placing the odds of the next James Bond, with more theories being thrown around than the whereabouts of Kate Middleton; but it appears one actor has been granted the coveted licence to kill.

Image: Sony Pictures

It’s been reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been formally offered the role of James Bond after a successful screen test with producers beating the likes of Henry Cavill and Damson Idris to the role.

The British actor rose to prominence in Matthew Vaughn’s not-so-traditional superhero film Kick-Ass and has since starred in roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and alongside Hollywood royalty Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling.

At 33, Aaron Taylor-Johnson fits the profile of the younger James Bond and will have no problem committing the next 10-15 years for this iconic role in British cinema. It’s even been suggested that he’s filmed the signature Bond ‘turn and shoot’ from the films’ opening credits.

Image: Sony Pictures

It was reported that Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy had tipped the balance following his showstopping performance in the 2023 release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, but it was thought that the Irish star was too old for the desired profile of the new Bond.

Taylor-Johnson will soon take a starring role in MCU’s latest superhero offering as Kraven the Hunter, a Russian big-game hunter out to destroy Spider-Man and prove he’s the greatest hunter in the world. Hint, this will be one of Sony Pictures’ biggest movie franchises since… you guessed it, James Bond.