You Can Now Own James Bond’s Special Edition OMEGA Speedmaster

After 007 himself Daniel Craig was spotted debuting a never-before-seen OMEGA Speedmaster in New York last year, Moonwatch fans were keen to get their hands on the latest release from the Swiss luxury watchmakers… and hoping the new all-white Speedmaster Professional wasn’t exclusively reserved for Britain’s deadliest spy.

The OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch is renowned as one of the most iconic chronographs on the planet, although the reach of the celebrated collection extends far beyond the terrestrial realms of haute horologie. Since 1965, the Swiss brand’s Moonwatch collection has graced the wrists of some of history’s greatest explorers and is known as the first watch to go to the Moon.

Of course, the brave astronauts who made history by walking the surface of the Moon required a finely tuned instrument during their most important mission.

For the watchmakers, providing the astronauts with a watch with extreme reliability and accuracy was key to their efforts; for the designers, legibility was paramount – and so the first OMEGA Speedmaster Professional featured a signature black dial with contrasting white indices.

Now, some 60 years later, OMEGA’s signature collection is taking on a new face altogether.

Presented in the Moonwatch’s 42mm case, the OMEGA Speedmaster is a modern interpretation of a vintage classic. The 2024 release maintains its deep roots in space exploration, featuring an all-white lacquered dial to reflect the white suits of NASA’s spacesuits when embarking on their daring spacewalks, with the red script under the logo is a nod to the protective red case that surrounded the original OMEGA Alaska collection.

The bezel is a black anodized aluminium and features a return to “Dot Over Ninety” on the tachymeter scale – a key signature of OMEGA’s Speedmasters dated before the 70s for the watch collectors at the back.

Under the hood, the Moonwatch boasts OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer 3861 movement: a contemporary update of the legendary Calibre 321, first trusted by the astronauts to walk the moon, maintaining the Speedmaster’s trusted legacy of exceptional reliability.

OMEGA’s latest release is fitted with a stainless steel bracelet with five arched links per row, inspired by the original iterations of the legendary Speedmaster collection. But for wearers looking for a more modern finish, OMEGA has made a black leather strap and a rubber strap contoured with the moon surface available as well.

OMEGA’s Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional is available now at the online boutique and in-store for $13,450 AUD.