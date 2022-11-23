Daniel Craig Isn’t James Bond Anymore… But He’s Still Wearing Insanely Cool Watches

He might have given up the mantle of the world’s most famous fictional spy, but the ever-dapper British actor hasn’t stopped wearing exceptionally cool tool watches.

Officially the longest-serving Bond, Craig filled 007’s shoes for 15 years before saying goodbye to the coveted role with 2021’s No Time to Die.

We’re still no closer to figuring out who will be the next Bond… But at least we have Craig’s impeccable wrist game to keep us entertained in the meantime.

First up, a new watch. The 54-year-old Englishman was spotted wearing the new OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M ‘James Bond 60th Anniversary’ at a special event hosted by the Swiss watch brand to celebrate 60 years of James Bond in London on Wednesday.

Image: Getty / OMEGA

This eclectic rendition of the popular dive watch is effectively a mash-up between the original 90s model Pierce Brosnan wore in 1995’s GoldenEye with the limited-edition model Craig wore in No Time to Die.

It combines the 90s model’s classic dark blue colour scheme and distinctive wave-patterned dial with the Milanese bracelet of the No Time to Die model – but unlike the latter, it’s made out of steel, not titanium.

Its most extraordinary feature is on its caseback, though. It features a unique mechanism, which is connected to the running of the seconds hand, that plays out the iconic Bond ‘gun barrel’ opening sequence beneath the sapphire crystal. Very, very cool.

Images: Getty / WatchGecko

But that ain’t the only OMEGA Craig’s been spotted wearing lately. Earlier this week in New York, he elected to wear a rather tasteful vintage Seamaster for his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert…

A Seamaster 300 model from the 60s or 70s, it’s a low-key choice that he’s jazzed up by mounting it on a modern OMEGA NATO strap.