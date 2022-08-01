James Bond Truly Is Dead: Daniel Craig Sports New Look

Daniel Craig was seen wearing a few ensembles over the weekend that his former character, James Bond, would never wear…

Ever since Daniel Craig’s James Bond (spoiler!) died in No Time To Die, there have been non-stop conversations surrounding who will be the next actor to play the 007 spy and whether or not a woman should play James Bond.

All eyes have also been on Craig to see what the actor will get up to next. Of course, the Bond star just finished playing Macbeth on Broadway and is set to reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc later this year in the Knives Out sequel, A Glass Onion.

Bad to the bone. Image Credit BackGrid

However, Craig was spotted in Paris over the weekend sporting a new look; one that we’ve never seen Bond in. Shooting an advertisement for Belvedere vodka, Craig was seen wearing a low-cut black t-shirt paired with a leather biker jacket and a thick silver chain.

We really can’t imagine Bond wearing this outfit… Image Credit: BackGrid

Clearly, Craig has stayed in excellent shape since departing the Bond franchise, as he looked hunky while wearing an outfit that rivals the one regularly worn by Leatherman from The Village People.

Craig was also seen in a crisp white suit and baby pink shirt as filming for the Belvedere ad continued into the evening.

Real men wear pink. Image Credit: BackGrid

While the James Bond character wouldn’t be caught dead wearing either of these ensembles, we think Craig pulls them off and look forward to the actor further experimenting with his fashion; perhaps Craig will soon follow the likes of Brad Pitt and Post Malone and will rock a skirt in the near future…