Best 6 Non-Russian Vodkas For Those Who Want To Support Ukraine

Russia has become a global pariah thanks to its invasion of Ukraine. Not only have many countries levied tough sanctions against Russia and some of its most powerful individuals, including President Vladimir Putin, but now even businesses and average citizens are boycotting Russia and supporting Ukraine, too.

Something a lot of businesses across the world have been doing is boycotting Russian vodka brands. Vodka is, of course, one of Russia’s most famous exports and a highly symbolic product, so it makes sense. Bartenders are pouring vodka down the drain and liquor stores in Europe, North America and Australia have pulled Russian products from their shelves. Read more on that here.

But before you go reaching for your favourite bottle of rotgut and start tipping it down the toilet, just wait a minute. Many vodka brands that you might assume are Russian are actually not Russian at all.

For example, Smirnoff, one of the world’s most popular vodka brands, is owned by Diageo – a British company – and if you buy a bottle of Smirnoff in Australia, chances are it was made locally, or in the United States.

So don’t waste good vodka. We here at DMARGE have put together a list of quality non-Russian vodka brands that you should consider purchasing if you too want to pour Putin down the drain and stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Best Non-Russian Vodka FAQ