First Look At Daniel Craig’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

When you think of Daniel Craig, you most likely also think of James Bond, but the British actor has been in so many other iconic roles; including Detective Benoit Blanc in the popular film, Knives Out.

After Knives Out’s release in 2019, it was announced in 2020 that a sequel was in the works and this morning, the first look at the upcoming film was released. So, here’s everything you need to know about the film – called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Netflix has finally shared the first look at the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix – who bought the rights to the Knives Out sequel in early 2021 – has announced that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on the streaming platform globally on December 23rd 2022.

The Knives Out sequel will also be released in select theatres, although Netflix is yet to announce what date cinemas will begin showing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The Cast & Crew

Knives Out 2 AKA Glass Onion will have no relation to the events of the first film; Rian Johnson, the writer and director of both Knives Out films, has made it very clear that the only connection between the first and second film will be Detective Blanc (Craig’s character), who will be investigating and trying to solve a new mystery. This sadly means none of the original cast members like Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, or Jamie Lee Curtis will be in Knives Out 2.

Fortunately, a new stellar ensemble cast was announced for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in June of last year. Of course, Craig will star but he’ll be joined this time round by Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in the first Knives Out film. Image Credit: Lionsgate

The Plot

Sadly, nothing about Knives Out 2’s plot has been revealed. All we know is that there will be a new whodunnit mystery set in Greece and Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Craig, will attempt to solve it.

As soon as any new information is announced – including more plot details, the trailer and reviews – we’ll be the first to let you know!