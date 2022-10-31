Could Eddie Redmayne Be The Next James Bond? His New Watch Says Yes

It’s been over a year since No Time to Die hit cinemas and we’re still no closer to finding out who will be taking over the mantle of James Bond from Daniel Craig – but Eddie Redmayne’s latest could be a bit of a sign…

The talented 40-year-old English actor, who is best known for playing protagonist Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts film series, has been spotted wearing an OMEGA Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M (ref. 215.30.44.21.03) while out and about promoting his latest film, the true crime drama The Good Nurse.

What’s particularly interesting about the watch is that he’s been wearing it with a black and grey NATO strap from OMEGA’s 007 collection of watches and accessories. Then, when you consider that the Planet Ocean is also officially a ‘Bond watch’… Maybe it’s a hint that he’s eyeing the coveted role?

While the OMEGA watch that’s most associated with James Bond is the Seamaster Diver 300M, which was the first OMEGA to be seen in a Bond film and was worn by both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, Craig also wore a black Planet Ocean in both Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.

One of OMEGA’s beefiest and sportiest dive watches, the Planet Ocean is water-resistant to an impressive 600 metres, boasts a helium-escape valve at 10 o’clock like the Seamaster Diver 300M and its in-house Master Chronometer calibre 8900 can be admired through a transparent caseback. It’s the perfect watch for a man of action like James Bond.

Of course, this is just speculation. Redmayne is an OMEGA ambassador after all, so it could just be that he’s wearing the watch as a contractual obligation and that he likes that Bond NATO strap on his blue Planet Ocean.

Redmayne has also previously suggested that he wouldn’t want to take up the mantle of the famous fictional spy, telling Variety back in 2016 “I would hate to see myself play James Bond. I love going to see James Bond and seeing really freaking cool actors that I admire doing great things. Never say never, but… No.” Talk about mixed signals.

2016 was a long time ago, however, and there’s also form for Bond actors coming out and denying their appearances in Bond films only to renege and appear: Christoph Waltz, who played Bond’s nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld in Spectre, originally announced in 2017 that he would not reprise his role in No Time to Die – only to surprise fans by appearing in the film’s trailer in 2019 and then in its final release in 2021.

Our take? We reckon there’s still a good chance Redmayne might end up as Bond. We’ll be keeping an extra close eye on his wrist in any case.

