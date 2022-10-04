‘James Bond’ Producer Says The Next 007 Actor Has To Be At Least 30

Michael G Wilson, veteran James Bond producer, has said the next actor to play 007 can’t be young; he’s got to be “thirty-something”…

Everyone is dying to know who will be the next James Bond. Therefore, everyone and anyone who’s connected to the franchise has been asked whether they know which lucky actor is set to win the part.

For example, former Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan was recently asked who he thought should play 007 next (his answer? “I don’t care”). And longtime Bond producer, Barbara Broccoli was recently pushed for details – to no avail. Broccoli said she’s “nowhere near” ready to cast a new James Bond and is instead focusing on the next Bond villain.

Sadly, this sentiment has just been reiterated by Broccoli’s partner, Michael G Wilson. Speaking to Deadline, Wilson stressed that the casting process for a new 007 has not started yet, “No matter what others tell you.”

However, Wilson did reveal that the next Bond will not – under any circumstances – be played by a young actor. So to anyone hoping for a Bond origin film or for Tom Holland to play Bond next, now’s the time to abandon those hopes.

Tom Holland and Idris Elba are likely out of the running to play James Bond next – as Holland’s too young and Elba’s too old… Image Credit: (L) Getty Images (R) Shutterstock

“We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualise it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something.” Michael G Wilson

Wilson continued to drive his point home and then said an actor in his thirties will likely play the next Bond.

“[Bond] isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.” Michael G Wilson

This means fan-favourites to play Bond next, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy may not be as likely to get the role as we used to think as they’re 50 years old and 45 years old, respectively. But other fan-favourites Henry Cavill, aged 39, and Regé-Jean Page, aged 34, fit the age bracket perfectly…