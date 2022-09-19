Major ‘James Bond’ Announcement To Come On October 5th

It looks like a major announcement concerning James Bond is going to be made on the 5th of October – just over two weeks away!

The beloved 007 spy known as James Bond has been a significant part of pop culture for almost 70 years. First appearing in Casino Royale, a 1953 novel by Ian Fleming, James Bond has now been featured in multiple books and films.

Most recently, Bond was played by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die. Of course, Craig’s iteration of the character (spoiler!) died in that film so everyone’s been speculating who will be the next actor play to the iconic spy.

And Bond fans think we’ll finally know in just two weeks… The official Instagram account for Ian Fleming Publications has posted an image that declares “an announcement” will be made on the 5th of October – which is ‘James Bond Day’.

Needless to say, this announcement could be a number of things – a new James Bond book, for example. But fans are flooding the comments section adamantly arguing that the Instagram post is definitely teasing that on October 5th, a new Bond actor will be revealed.

Mark your calendars, Bond fans. Image Credit: @ianflemings007

One user commented, “I’m going to say a new Bond is announced,” while another wrote, “New Bond Tom Hardy finally announced”.

To be slightly pessimistic, it would be unusual for the Ian Fleming Publications account to reveal who the new Bond actor is, as EON Productions is responsible for the films. Plus, when Craig was officially announced as the new Bond back in 2005, it was done so at a press conference held on a speedboat… Not via social media.

With that being said, Instagram didn’t exist back then and the Bond films are based on Fleming’s novels so there is a small possibility that this upcoming announcement could have something to do with the next Bond actor.

Sadly, there’s no way to know exactly what Ian Fleming Publications will unveil on the 5th of October, so we’ll all just have to wait. We recommend enjoying a few martinis (obviously shaken, not stirred) and watching the existing Bond films to pass the time – that’s what we’ll be doing.