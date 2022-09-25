Pierce Brosnan No Longer Gives A F**k About James Bond

The former James Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan has candidly revealed he doesn’t care who plays the iconic 007 spy next…

The rumour mill is absolutely buzzing with multiple theories on who the next actor to play James Bond will be. At the moment, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Sam Heughan and ​​Rege-Jean Page are the frontrunners but, sadly, the Bond producers have recently said we won’t know for some time…

With that being said, it’s still fun to speculate who will take on the mantle of the iconic 007 spy in the meantime, right? Well, it depends on who you ask… As it turns out, former Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan doesn’t give a flying f*ck.

Speaking to GQ UK, Brosnan was asked who he thinks should play James Bond next. And the actor simply responded with:

“I don’t care.” Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in the 1995 film, GoldenEye. Image Credit: MGM

Brosnan – who played James Bond from 1995 to 2002 in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day – quickly backtracked though and added, “It’ll be interesting to see who they get; who the man shall be. Whoever he be, I wish him well.”

A seemingly sincere wish, as Brosnan then went on to praise Daniel Craig – the actor who succeeded him in the James Bond franchise – and the 2012 Bond film, Skyfall. Although, while praising both Craig and Skyfall, Brosnan did seem to throw shade at the latest Bond film, No Time To Die…

“I saw the last one and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall. I’m not too sure about the last one. Daniel [Craig] always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But…” Pierce Brosnan

Apparently, Brosnan trailed off at this point and the subject of Bond was quickly changed. And fair enough; it has been twenty years since the actor was involved with the James Bond franchise…