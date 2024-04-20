Man Gets Ripped So Fast No One Believes Him, But His Secret Reveals A Hard Truth About Weight Loss

Body transformations are our bread and butter here at DMARGE. We get a real kick out of seeing blokes who’ve been struggling with their weight and often their mental health alongside finding a way to turn everything around. In an effort to democratise the secrets behind their fitness success, we share some of our favourite stories.

This thirty-two-year-old Redditor — who goes by the username HalfDecentElephant — posted progress pictures to the site’s dedicated subreddit, revealing an incredible and, more pointedly, incredibly rapid transformation. Shedding fifty-four pounds (25kg) and getting absolutely shredded in the process, he somehow did all of this in a hard but very fast 7 months.

Here’s how he did it…

WATCH: Crazy Ab Workout To Get You Shredded

Cut, Cut, Cut

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

This poster explains how he went very hard with his cut in the first instance — frankly, too hard, given he had to roll back and slow things down after his first twelve weeks — but the fundamentals are there and the results are undeniable:

“I tracked all my calories as accurately as possible and focused on maintaining a calorie deficit. I aimed for a deficit below my TDEE [Total Daily Energy Expendiutre] and above my BMR [Base Metabolic Rate]. In the beginning it was a deficit by any means necessary. Halfway through I focused more on eating nutritious foods that would keep me fuller and wouldn’t wreak havoc on my digestive system. I had to actively try to change my relationship to food to stick to my plan. There was no room for binging, emotional eating or mindless eating.” HalfDecentElephant

Baller Alert

The next most crucial element of any transformation is exercise and, while this poster did stick to the conventional wisdom of hitting the gym three times a week to do weights-based resistance training, he also reminded us all of an oft-overlooked dimension to getting in shape: enjoyment.

“Before I started my diet I was playing basketball about 1-3 days a week. While on my diet I was playing closer to 5 times a week for anywhere from 30 minutes to 3 hours a day. I played basketball not to lose weight but because I love it. If you can find a physical activity you love to do it will be much easier to motivate yourself. Additionally, I trained weights 2-3 times a week for 30-90 minutes a session. This was mostly to mitigate muscle loss while losing fat.” HalfDecentElephant

It’s important to add that this is a lot of daily movement, especially while in a calorie deficit. You really don’t need to go this hard to see progress; an hour in the gym two to three times a week is plenty to get the ball rolling. The point here is that he made it easier by pursuing a passion rather than punishing himself in the gym.

Hard Truths

Underlying all of this is a really hard truth that some might find hard to swallow; as someone who has been through their own weight loss journey, I can attest to the fact that the following statement is both true and very hard to accept…

“All it took was completely changing my entire life…” HalfDecentElephant

Getting these kinds of results in such a short space of time isn’t easy, but it is possible. We, however, would recommend taking things slow; you’ll get there, and you’ll be a lot more likely to keep it off. Regardless, this Redditor has put us all to shame with one of the hardest, fastest transformations we’ve ever seen. More power!