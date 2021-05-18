Bradley Cooper’s known for his luscious, long locks – but it seems 2021 is the end of an era.

The 46-year-old Hollywood actor and filmmaker was spotted yesterday in New York sporting a rather severe new haircut: an undercut/mullet/high and tight with fade sort of deal that’s a far cry from his usual windswept look.

Cooper’s been a mainstay of paparazzi shots over the last twelve months but he usually wears a cap when he’s out and about – he’s apparently had this short haircut since at least March this year, but it’s only been until now that we’ve been able to appreciate it in all its glory.

It’s a radical departure from his signature aesthetic that’s shocked fans – although they’ve had more good things than bad things to say about it.

Apart from the usual cavalcade of emojis and one-word comments like “handsome” or “wow”, some choice takes on Cooper’s new look included a Russian’s pithy comment that “finally, he looks like a man” (ooft) or an American fan gushing “Short hair. Long hair. Beard. Clean-shaven. He’s gorgeous.” Ah, to be an international heart-throb…

Long-time fans of Cooper were quick to point out that he rocked a similarly short haircut in the 2004 comedy film Wedding Crashers, a breakout role for Cooper.

Cooper is by no means the only male celebrity to get acquainted with the clippers over the last twelve months. At the start of the COVID-19 crisis when men around the globe were twiddling their thumbs in lockdown, many took advantage of their homebound status to try out buzz cuts or other close-shaven looks. Some celebrities even got on the trend, such as the famously hair-obsessed Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Post Malone.

Cooper is set to appear in the upcoming Guillermo del Toro psychological thriller Nightmare Alley alongside a star-studded cast including Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette and Ron Perlman – the film’s currently in post-production.

He’s also recording voice lines for Marvel films Thor: Love & Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Unlike his other Marvel co-stars like Chris Hemsworth, however, who have decamped to Sydney for the foreseeable future to see out COVID, Cooper’s sticking it out in New York.

