David Beckham Rocks Once Ridiculed Fashion Trend In Stunning Style

Some people are just unfairly talented. David Beckham is one of those people.

Not only is he one of the greatest football players of all time, a great father and someone who’s donated millions to charity, but he’s also just a really nice dude. It’s unfair, really. You’d at least hope he was a bit of a dickhead.

On top of all that, he’s one of the best-dressed men on the planet. While it’s true that his wife Victoria is an accomplished fashion designer and no doubt has helped him hone his sartorial chops, Becks’ personal style is still rather impressive. From Peaky Blinders-inspired, incredibly English looks to effortless streetwear outfits, the man has range.

His latest outfit is not only demonstrative of his exceptional poise but also hints at a fashion trend years in the making: the revival of the Hawaiian shirt.

Italian performance car brand Maserati, who recently signed Beckham as a new global ambassador, shared photos of the dapper 46-year-old gent relaxing on the set of one of their new commercials in an oversized Hawaiian shirt. Beckham paired the colourful chemise with a simple white tank top and tailored black trousers, with his vast array of tattoos and a bit of gold bling prominently on display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maserati Australia (@maseratiau)

It’s a somewhat retro look that despite being rather casual also screams class. It’s relaxed yet refined; peak Beckham, really. The tropical motif of the shirt also complements the exotic 440kW Maserati Levante Trofeo crossover he’s leaning against, too.

RELATED: The Maserati Levante Trofeo Is A Practical 300km/h SUV With Ferrari Power

As the name implies, Hawaiian shirts (or ‘aloha shirts’) first appeared in the 1930s in Hawaii, with the style eventually gaining wider popularity after WWII veterans stationed there brought the colourful shirts back to the continental United States. Elvis Presley’s 1961 film Blue Hawaii also did much to popularise the tropical shirt style.

Hawaiian shirts have always had a divisive reputation. Many consider them kitschy, although their kitsch quality is also exactly what attracts people to them – ironically or unironically. Recent years have also seen designer brands like Prada or Saint Laurent produce their takes on the Hawaiian shirt, as well as a renewed interest from bespoke tailors in the style: wearing a suit jacket with a Hawaiian shirt has become a smart-casual staple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINT LAURENT (@ysl)



We predict that 2021 will continue to see the Hawaiian shirt – particularly classy numbers like Beckham’s – continue to enjoy a boost in popularity. The last twelve months have seen fashion take a decidedly more relaxed, comfortable direction (understandably when most of us still can’t go out like normal thanks to The Spicy Cough).

Plus, at a time when there’s so much doom and gloom, we all need a bit of fun… And what’s more fun than a loud shirt?

Read Next