Ultimate Family Home Complete With Nightclub Goes Up For Sale In Melbourne

With The Spicy Cough showing no signs of leaving planet earth anytime soon, many of us are still forced to spend much of our day safely locked up in our homes. But there’s only so much TV we can watch, so much time we can spend playing swing ball in the back yard, and we imagine some household cars have never looked cleaner.

We can comfortably suggest, however, that the new owners of the latest glam-pad to go up for sale in Brighton, Victoria, will be more than happy (or, at least, less perturbed than the rest of us) to have lockdown extended in the state for as long as possible. How so? you may ask. Well, when your home has a resort-style pool, spa and alfresco dining deck included, you’ll be counting down the days until summer.

Oh, and did we forget to mention the fully-fledged underground nightclub?

Yep, as soon as restrictions ease in the state of Victoria, the new owners of 91 William Street will no doubt have an endless guest list of friends and family desperate to be invited over for a boogie in the home’s very own nightclub, complete with fully-stocked bar, dance floor and ample seating for up to 35 people.

It’s one thing to lay claim to having a wine cellar in your home – which this home has by the way, secured by fingerprint-scanner and with room for 1,000 bottles – as a fancy feature, but your own god damn nightclub takes the boujee stakes to dramatic new heights.

As for more conventional home features, you get three ensuite bedrooms on the top floor, accompanied by a “private hotel-like main bedroom” which is “accessible via an elevator,” naturally, and has its own “drop-down TV, estimated to have cost about $30,000.”

And, if the new family moving in have any angsty teenagers in tow, they can send them away to the “separate teenager’s retreat with bathroom and laundry in the glitzy basement.”

Sam Inan, Belle Property St Kilda director – and agent for the home – told realestate.com.au the home is perfect to “escape, work and play all in one place. That’s never been more relevant than in the time and world we live in now.”

Reaching out to close-knit families, he added the current owners are “a really young-at heart family who understood if you had great things at home, (the kids) would stay at home longer.” And what kid would want to move out of a home that has its own private nightclub? Not many, we imagine.

With a guide price between “$9.5m-$10.2m” cheap, it is not, but we’re sure the new owners will be able to start earning some money back by charging for entry.

