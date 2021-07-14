Timothée Chalamet Shines Bright Like A Diamond At Cannes Film Festival

The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival is shaping up to be one of the most stylish in recent memory. The world’s most prestigious film festival was cancelled last year thanks to The Spicy Cough, and it seems attendees have really upped the ante sartorially to make up for missing 2020.

First, we had Spike Lee, this year’s Cannes jury president, roll up in an amazing neon pink Louis Vuitton number. Then, French actor Nicolas Maury wowed the crowds in a gender-bending Lanvin pantsuit. And of course, there were plenty of dapper tuxedos from the likes of Adam Driver, Owen Wilson and Wes Anderson, just to name a few.

But the outfit that really stole the show was Timothée Chalamet’s. The 25-year-old American actor, best known for his leading performances in Call Me By Your Name and Dune, rolled up to the red carpet on Monday wearing a remarkably lustrous silver Tom Ford suit that immediately caught the eyes of fellow attendees (and the world’s cameras).

Chalamet paired the glittering suit with some white patent leather Chelsea boots, a mandarin-collared shirt and a pair of Celine sunglasses.

The whole thing was pretty rock and roll – looks like Timmy’s giving Harry Styles a run for his money…

Chalamet was in attendance at Cannes for the inaugural screening of Wes Anderson’s tenth feature film, The French Dispatch, in which he plays a student-revolutionary named Zeffirelli.

The film features a star-studded cast, with many of Anderson’s favourite actors and actresses: Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Willem Dafoe… The list goes on.

The French Dispatch will hit Australian theatres on the 21st of October, and American theatres the following day.

