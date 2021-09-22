Porsche Recruits Olympic Champion To Recreate Its Most Iconic & Dangerous Photo Ever

There’s just something quintessentially alpine about a Porsche. Ferdinand Porsche himself was born in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and the first 356s were hand-built in Gmünd, Austria, at the foothills of the Alps. Porsche’s successful track record in hill climbs and rallies; the jet-set parking their 911s outside St. Moritz chalets; drifting Taycans in the snow in Finland… The glamour and adventure of the mountains and the spirited sportiness of a Porsche sports car go hand in hand.

Of course, one of the most famous moments in Porsche history is incredibly alpine: the ‘Porsche Jump’. In 1960, Austrian Olympic skier Egon Zimmermann performed a daring ski jump over a Porsche 356 B at the Flexenpass near the ski resort village of Zürs. Captured by legendary photographer Hans Truöl and simply titled “On taking a shortcut”, the photo has become one of the most iconic car (and skiing) photos of all time and did much to popularise the nascent Porsche brand in its early years.

Now, in 2021, Porsche has recreated the iconic photo, this time with the new Porsche Taycan Turbo and the help of Norwegian Olympic star Aksel Lund Svindal and German photographer (and Porsche nut) Stefan Bogner. The process, as well as the result, have to be seen to be believed – it’s truly special.

Watch Aksel Lund Svindal’s daredevil ski jump over a Porsche Taycan Turbo below

Bogner’s skill with the camera and Svindal’s athleticism is self-evident: they’ve perfectly reinterpreted the iconic 60s photo for the modern era. The Taycan Turbo, too, is the perfect stand-in for the 356 B: just as the 356 B was one of the most technologically advanced and visually striking vehicles of its time, the Taycan Turbo is too one of the most forward-thinking and beautiful cars of today.

“With the new [photo] we are continuing the story and building the bridge between yesterday, today and the innovations of tomorrow,” explains Porsche CFO Lutz Meschke.

“The image of the jump is also a metaphor for the risks you have to take in order to survive as a business. The Porsche Jump is a powerful symbol of the determination with which we at Porsche pursue our dreams.”

The symbolism of the ski jump is obvious: not only is it emblematic of the speed and performance of a Porsche car, but it also represents a ‘leap of faith’ – Porsche leaping into the future by pursuing electrification.

While there’s still plenty of petrol-powered delights in Porsche’s lineup, such as the snarling 911 Turbo S or the insane 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, Porsche is continuing to invest heavily in electric vehicles. Notably, the Stuttgart marque’s latest concept car – the insanely cool-looking, track-focused Mission R – is fully electric. Can’t go skiing if global warming melts all the snow…

Read more about how Porsche pulled off this stunning ski jump photo here.

