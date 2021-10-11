Australian Man Tries To Sell Post Lockdown Restaurant Reservation For Outrageous Sum

New South Wales residents in Sydney, Australia, have been waiting for the clasp to lift on their freedom for months. Though more restrictions will be released when we hit 80% fully vaccinated, today the state opened up a little, having hit 70% fully vaccinated last week. We can now (if you are fully vaccinated) do things like have 10 visitors in your home, access gyms and make group bookings of up to 20 people in hospitality settings.

This has led to a surge in interest in making the most of life.

It also led, it appeared last week, to a scalping incident.

The Sydneysider, who appears to be an Eastern Suburbs resident, took to Facebook community group Bondi Local Loop to offer a Tottis reservation for Saturday the 4th of December, for 6 people, at 6:30pm, for $600 “on or around.”

Tottis is a very nice Italian restaurant, which, for popular dates, is notoriously difficult to get a reservation at.

Responses to the post on Facebook were mostly along the lines of: “you’ve got to be kidding me” and “this is kinda insane.”

On Twitter it prompted some to say “Nature (Sydney) is healing” and others to (light-heartedly) worry we are not going to come out of this thing gracefully.

Sydney we're not gonna come out of lockdown gracefully are we

nature (sydney) is healing

The post has now been deleted from Facebook, with the man who created it telling

“I was in no way expecting so much traction, but it clearly resonated with people,” the man, who is called Joel, said.

“Justin Hemmes reposted it and seemed to think it was funny. I think there’s a lot of emotion going around with lockdown ending and I ended up getting a lot of messages with genuine offers so decided to take it down.”



“If anyone does have a booking at TOTTI’s, hit me up!”

Wise words.

If you’d like to see what all the fuss is about, watch the below video, which shows why everyone is so obsessed with Tottis, courtesy of TikTok user @fantasticfeastz.

