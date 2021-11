Jay-Z is one of the most successful musicians of all time.

Not only is the 51-year-old (real name Shawn Carter) one of the most influential and iconic rappers of all time, having sold over 50 million albums worldwide and boasting 23 Grammy Awards in the trophy cabinet – the most by a hip-hop artist – but he’s also officially the very first hip-hop billionaire, thanks to his incredible business acumen.

Now he can add another trophy to his already stacked cabinet: just yesterday, he became the first solo living rapper to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It’s just a shame that despite his talents (and his billions) that he dressed so badly for the occasion.

Indeed, he broke the #1 rule in men’s fashion: never wear unhemmed trousers.

This is a pitfall many men fall into when buying haute couture. Hov’s suit, which looks like a Gucci number, hasn’t actually been tailored to fit his build and height. As a consequence, his trousers are too baggy and the break is excessive, leading to those ugly creases on top of his shoes.

Image: Getty

It’s not a good look, especially for someone who can certainly afford a tailor.

Social media hasn’t been kind to the MC, either. Choice comments we noticed on @upscalehype’s post sharing the outfit include “get those pants tailored Hov”, “shit look terrible” and “love Jay, but gotta pull [those] dress pants up”.

It’s a shame because Jay’s normally a very snappy dresser. The mogul has long had an interest in men’s style, having even started his own clothing brand, Rocawear (although his passion for fashion is nothing compared to his protégé Kanye West’s).

Thankfully, he rescued his questionable tux by wearing a rather tasteful watch: his US$14,000 pink gold Jaeger-LeCoultre Grande Reverso Ultra-Thin‘Tribute to 1931’, which features a hidden engraving on the reverse side of the watch’s iconic rotating case.

Images: Getty / Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jay’s induction ceremony featured a star-studded introduction with tributes from the likes of Dave Chappelle, DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Samuel L. Jackson and even the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.

The mogul was humble and thankful in his acceptance speech, shouting out his mother Gloria Carter and sister Annie; business partners Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith and Damon Dash, as well as the late great Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G.

“Growing up, we didn’t think we could be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad… Much like punk rock, it gave us this anti-culture, this subgenre, and there were heroes in it,” Carter explained.

Speaking of nice watches, check out some of the other best pieces in Jay-Z’s watch collection below.

