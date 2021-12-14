Small Man Tom Holland Picks Up Very Big Rolls-Royce SUV

Tom Holland is the very definition of a short king.

The 25-year-old English actor has gone from strength to strength in 2021, continuing to wow audiences as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as taking up the mantle of rugged adventurer Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted film. Oh yeah, and he’s dating Zendaya, one of the most in-demand actresses on the planet right now.

Sure, he’s had to cop a lot of flak from the media about dating someone taller than him, but you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth.

Speaking of smooth, Holland’s just picked up a very smooth ride: a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth around US$500,000. Anyone would look small riding around in such a ginormous SUV, but we couldn’t resist making the comparison.

Check out Tom Holland’s new Rolls-Royce below.

First introduced in 2018 and named after the largest diamond ever found, the Cullinan is easily the biggest vehicle Rolls-Royce has ever made, weighing in at 2.6 tonnes and measuring 5.3m long, 2.2m wide and 1.8m tall. The Black Badge nomenclature refers to the high-performance version of the vehicle (Rolls-Royce’s equivalent to Mercedes-Benz’s AMG or BMW’s M divisions.

The Cullinan Black Badge’s 441kW, 6.75L V12 twin-turbo petrol engine can propel it from 0-100km/h in a shockingly fast 5.2 seconds – or about as fast as a Porsche Boxster, despite weighing twice as much. Our spider senses are tingling.

The easiest way to tell a Black Badge Rolls from a ‘regular’ one (although no Rolls can truly be called ‘regular’) is if the car’s grille and famous Spirit of Ecstacy hood ornament feature a black chrome finish. Additionally, Black Badge variants feature – you guessed it – plenty of black trim.

Holland’s car has a white exterior and orange interior: a rather unexpected colour combination that contrasts well with the car’s black highlights and absurdly big 22-inch rims. Interesting choice, Tom – but it’s a nicer looking car than Kylie Jenner’s Cullinan, that’s for sure…

