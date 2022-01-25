Upcoming Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Film Casts Marvel Star Chris Evans

Who would win in a fight? The superheroic Captain America or the professional wrestler The Rock? While we may never know, we will see the two come together in a mysterious upcoming film called Red One.

Red One was first announced by Amazon in June last year, but here we are, almost eight months later and still, hardly any details about the film have been revealed. What we do know is that Red One will be a holiday film and according to The Hollywood Reporter will feature Santa Clause as a character.

Evans in Avengers: Infinity War. Image Credit: Marvel Studios / Johnson in Jumanji: The Next Level. Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will star and produce the film, which has been described as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre”. This morning, however, it was announced that Marvel star Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been cast alongside Johnson in Red One.

While Johnson and Evans haven’t previously worked together, they did both make small cameos in the 2021 film, Free Guy — Johnson as the voice of Bank Robber 2 and Evans as himself — and have interacted with each other on Twitter; most notably when Johnson congratulated Evans on his last day as Captain America.

What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on 🤙🏾 https://t.co/yg38AcXNUi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 4, 2018

There are still no details on what characters the two actors will be playing or what the plot of the film will be, but it has been confirmed that Red One was written by Hiram Garcia who produced Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, and Jungle Cruise — all of which starred Johnson — and that Red One will be released in 2023.

Read Next: