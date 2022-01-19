Kimi Räikkönen Gives Fans The Chance To Buy His Ferrari… For $2 Million

When Kimi Räikkönen announced that 2021 would be his last year in Formula One – and potentially his retirement from motor racing all together – it came as a shock to fans around the world.

The unflappable Finn, who won the Formula One World Championship with Ferrari in 2007, is one of the most popular F1 drivers of all time. Known as ‘The Iceman’ thanks to his blunt and cool disposition (as well as his nerves of steel on the track), Kimi’s curmudgeonly attitude and playboy tendencies have made him a fan favourite. He will be sorely missed.

If you want something to remember Räikkönen by, however, you’re in luck: Kimi’s selling off his very own custom Ferrari F12tdf… Although you’ll need deep pockets, as he wants US$2 million for the car.

Produced from 2012 to 2017, the F12 was Ferrari’s flagship V12-powered grand tourer. That 6.3L, naturally-aspirated motor is good for 544kW and rockets the car from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds with a top speed of 340km/h. The tdf, a track-focused version of the F12, makes an additional 30kW and does 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds. Only 800 tdfs were ever made.

Kimi’s personal F12tdf, which is being sold by Swiss luxury car dealer Carstar, features a livery that pays homage to his 2007 title win, with his number 7 painted on the roof and seatbacks that feature his signature logo.

Naturally, it’s a one-off, and therefore incredibly valuable: the F12tdf sold for $621,000 back in the day, but good examples in 2022 regularly go for over $1 million. This car’s personal connection to Räikkönen and its rarity make it even more valuable.

RELATED: What It’s Like To Drive A Formula One Car For The First Time

Räikkönen’s not the only former F1 World Champion selling a cool car at the moment. Jenson Button, who won the title in 2009, is also auctioning off his immaculately restored 1970 Ford Bronco with Collecting Cars. It’s a little more affordable than Kimi’s ride, with the current highest bid sitting at $90,500.

But is Jenson’s Bucking Bronco as cool as The Iceman’s Prancing Horse? We’re not so sure…

Read Next