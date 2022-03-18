Where The ‘Train By Day, Joe Rogan By Night’ Slogan Really Came From

If you’ve ever listened to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast – we’re going to assume the chances are high, such is its notoriety – then your ears would have been exposed to the regular introduction that goes a little something like this:

“Joe Rogan podcast, check it out!”

“Train by day, Joe Rogan podcast by night!”

“All day!” Cue: drumbeat.

But, have you ever wondered where that slogan came from? Have you always assumed it was a younger Joe Rogan promoting his own show?

Watch the ‘train by day, Joe Rogan by night’ origin story above

Well: wonder no longer.

A likely looking answer was recently given on a Reddit thread, where user u/Lest91 posted a short video of MMA fighter Nick Diaz shouting the new infamous phrase into the microphone whilst being interviewed by Joe Rogan following his fight.

A YouTube video (most likely the same one posted in the Reddit thread) was posted to YouTube in 2011, and while we can’t be 100 percent sure, we can logically assume it was during the post-fight interview that Nick Diaz uttered the now famous words.

If so, it would have been from UFC 137 in which Nick Diaz – older brother of MMA fighter Nate Diaz – defeated B.J. Penn by unanimous decision in the welterweight class, following three 5-minute rounds.

Both the Reddit thread and YouTube videos are littered with comments from users claiming they never knew where the quote from, or that they simply assumed it was Joe himself who said it.

“Always wondered where that came from”

“Not gonna lie, thought it was Joe saying it”

“Same, sounds exactly like him”

Of course, there are those who like to make everyone else feel stupid by claiming they always knew where the quote came from, as they’re most likely close followers of UFC.

“So many people have no clue about this. A lot of JRE fans now are post 2019”

“I saw this shit live, it was after he beat BJ wasn’t it?”

“It’s sad how many people didn’t know this was the intro”

It might not be the most groundbreaking information ever, but it’s certainly a good piece of trivial knowledge.

The more you know.

