Man’s ‘Genius’ Woolworths Check Out Hack Leaves Australia Divided

There’s nothing worse than doing a quick trip to Woolworths to get some milk or bread and realising when you get to the checkout that you’ve left your rewards card at home. How else will you score sweet, sweet discounts on groceries or earn bonus Qantas frequent flyer points?

Well, one man, Ralph Rivera, has come up with a genius (or idiotic, depending on who you ask) solution to this problem: a tattoo of his Woolworths Everyday Rewards Card.

A TikTok video (which you can watch below) shows Rivera scanning his arm, which looks to be tattooed with the barcode of his Woolies member card, and the self-serve checkout actually recognises it by confirming out loud, “Your Everyday Rewards Card has been added”.

Rivera scanning his tattoo of an Everyday Rewards Card’s barcode at Woolworths

TikTok users are now debating whether this idea – which Rivera himself has dubbed a “tattoo hack” – is good or not. Several users praised Rivera, with one commenting, “might have to do this, always forget me rewards card” while another simply wrote, “smart”.

However, other TikTok users dismissed the whole thing as stupid because Everyday Rewards Card’s barcodes apparently change regularly and smartphones have the capability to do the same thing as Rivera’s tattoo.

One user commented, “Too bad the rewards card numbers change every few years”, while others wrote, “I just use my Apple wallet but okay” and “I just use an app on my phone called StoCard to store all my rewards cards. I think it’s a little easier”.

Whether you think Rivera’s ‘tattoo hack’ is genius or not, at least it works. As one TikTok user pointed out, “imagine getting the tattoo and it didn’t work”. RIP.

