Australian property owners and investors have been having a great time over the last few years. According to data from CoreLogic, the average Australian homeowner became $131,000 richer last year, as the median price of real estate across the country grew over 22%.

Sydneysiders have been having an even better time than the average Aussie, with some suburbs witnessing upwards of 30% growth just throughout the course of last year. Right now, the median house price for most of Sydney is a little over $1.3 million, so suburbs with solid infrastructure and houses for sale below $1 million are becoming increasingly popular.



While growth has definitely eased up a bit in the first few months of this year, the good news for tentative investors watching from the sidelines is – according to Gavin Rubinstein, founder of Ray White TRG and leading sales agent of luxury property in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs – there’s still plenty of room for growth in Sydney’s housing market.

Here are our top picks for the best Sydney suburbs to invest in right now, as guided by the experts.

1. Bellevue Hill – The “Jewel in the Crown”

Rubinstein told DMARGE that Bellevue Hill is the most desirable suburb in Sydney.

“Each year there are less and less opportunities to purchase a home in this pocket of Sydney. I’ve seen times when the values have jumped over 30% within 12-months.”

Rubinstein adds that Bellevue Hill will always represent blue-chip real estate, calling it the “jewel in the crown” of Sydney, because of its central proximity to private schools, beaches, shopping precincts, transport and the CBD.

2. Avalon Beach

Real estate entrepreneur John McGrath detailed his top picks in the McGrath Report for 2022. According to the report, McGrath reckons Avalon Beach is a great opportunity.

He said that the prices in Avalon Beach “are up and they won’t stop soon” as the onset of remote work continues to let people ditch the commute and live where they want. The charming retail village, surf, sun and coffee put the suburb amongst Australia’s best choices for a coastal lifestyle.

3. Camden

Located just west of Campbelltown, McGrath says that Camden is another suburb that could be a good investment in Sydney. He says it’s well placed to appeal to empty nesters and young families who want to enjoy a more rural lifestyle while also enjoying exposure to one of “Sydney’s fastest growth corridors.”

4. Homebush

McGrath predicts that once WestConnex is completed, Homebush will become just a few minutes drive to the CBD. He believes that this reduced commute time combined with the wealth of facilities at Sydney Olympic Park will all substantially drive up property values throughout the rest of this year.

5. Rydalmere

North Sydney-based mortgage brokers, Shore Financial, released a State of Sydney Report that crunched the numbers across 600 Sydney suburbs to figure out where the best growth opportunities could be found in 2022.

According to the report, Rydalmere, which is located 21 kilometres form the CBD, situated right next to Parramatta in Sydney’s west — is predicted to grow a staggering 17.4% throughout the rest of this year.

6. Coogee

According to Brett Warren, the Director of Metropole Properties, Coogee, a coastal paradise located to the south-east of Sydney’s CBD is a no-brainer for anyone looking to invest in the property market. Warren believes that the recently completed public transport infrastructure projects combined with the suburb’s growing median income (approx. $2300 a week) will make Coogee more accessible and desirable in 2022.

7. Kingsford

Continuing on, Warren says that Kingsford, a suburb located just 7km from the CBD is primed for solid growth in 2022. He says that its proximity to the University of New South Wales and its wealth of cultural amenities along Anzac Parade and Gardners Road will set the suburb up for a boom this year.

8. Kensington

Warren also thinks that Kensington, another suburb in Sydney’s south-east is set for high growth over the coming months. He believes that the suburbs impressive list of landmarks including the main campus of the University of New South Wales, National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) and the exclusive Australia Golf Club. The recently completed south-east light rail project will also benefit growth in Kensington.

How much will Sydney house prices grow in 2022?

An article on the best Sydney suburbs to invest in wouldn’t be complete without an overall market prediction thrown in.

NAB is predicting that there will be a significant slowdown in 2022 as the boon of lower interest rates fade. Despite this, the bank still believes Sydney will continue to post, “strong outcomes” in 2022.

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has officially forecasted the Sydney housing market to grow roughly 6-7% throughout the rest of this year. While this is definitely less than the 27% growth witnessed in some suburbs this year, CBA is confident that Sydney will continue to make “solid growth” throughout the remainder of 2022.

DISCLAIMER: Not all properties in the aforementioned suburbs will make great investment properties as certain locations and neighbourhoods are subject to random conditions that can cause significant differences in long-term performance.

