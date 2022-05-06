Raymond Weil Continues To Impress With Their Latest ‘Upmarket’ Chronograph

The new Raymond Weil Freelancer Chronograph 7741 is a solid, stylish and refined luxury watch that demonstrates just how far the brand has come in recent years.

Raymond Weil has always been a byword for affordable luxury, but in recent years, the independently owned and operated Swiss brand has undergone quite a radical transformation.

Under young CEO Elie Bernheim, they’ve refined their model range, offered far more mechanical movements and really upped the standard of their finishing – they’re moving upmarket, and impressive watch fans with the quality of their offerings.

Last year, Raymond Weil unveiled the Freelancer Calibre RW1212 Skeleton: their first skeletonised watch with their first in-house movement and a very cool timepiece. Now, in 2022, they’ve upped the ante yet again with another Freelancer model, the Freelancer Chronograph 7741.

The Freelancer Chronograph 7741 is a classic tri-compax chrono and a great addition to the Freelancer range. Weighing in at 43.5mm, it’s a bit on the large size – but big watches are definitely in right now, and the larger size aids with legibility.

A slick grooved outer dial frames the three chrono counters and encapsulates the subtly curved hour markers, which are tipped with Super-LumiNova. The dial alone of this watch really demonstrates just how far RW has come when it comes to overall refinement. It’s also got a ceramic bezel, which adds to its practicality (and luxury bona fides).

Unlike previous Freelancer or Tango chronos from the brand, this watch is a time-only affair – but we don’t see that as a negative. Indeed, it actually tends to make the 7741 feel more premium.

It’s available in three colour variations: green dial/green bezel, white dial/black bezel and silver dial/black bezel, with the latter featuring rose gold PVD highlights. However, we think the green model is the pick of the litter. Green watches are all the rage right now, and this is an exemplar.

The Raymond Weil Freelancer Chronograph 7741 in green (ref. 7741-SC7-52021). Image: Raymond Weil

It’s by no means all show and no go, either. Its Calibre RW5030, visible through the exhibition caseback, has a power reserve of 56 hours and is water-resistant to 100m. Like really, what more do you want?

The best part about all this is the price: AU$5,695 (or $5,895 for the rose gold model). For that money, you’re getting a hell of a lot of watch. We can’t think of many other chronographs that offer everything this one does for the same price. It’s a testament to RW’s commitment to sane prices whilst moving their products upmarket.

Find out more about the Freelancer Chronograph 7741 here.

