Written by Ben Esden

Fans hoping to get to Melbourne for next year’s Australian Grand Prix might have a hard time finding tickets as passes for the 2024 Formula 1 race sold out in hours, for the third year in a row.

Fans can’t get enough Formula 1 right now; the world’s premier motorsport is enjoying unprecedented levels of global interest in a season that’s continuing to break viewership and attendance records, and demand for the hottest tickets in the sports is growing with each passing circuit.

Driven by driver narratives from the paddock and the hard-to-ignore presence of Netflix and its docuseries Drive to Survive, fans all over the world are desperate to get in on the racing action.

It’s why one of the worst hotels in Las Vegas has bumped its prices by 1380% for the inaugural Grand Prix and why American fans are being forced to pay the highest price in F1 for a weekend’s pass, as everyone’s capitalising on the racing action.

It’s an emerging trend across the entire sport, with F1 demand reaching new heights here in Australia following the success of the nation’s favourite son, Daniel Ricciardo and exciting rookie, Oscar Piastri.

More than 100,000 people had pre-registered their interest in early access to race-day tickets, according to the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), with race-day tickets for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix selling out less than two hours upon release.

Australian Revheads from all over the country have been eagerly waiting for the final release date for next year’s race, for a chance to see two Australian drivers on the starting grid for the first time in over a decade, back when Daniel Ricciardo and Mark Webber were flying the Australian flag at Melbourne.

“The record-breaking number of pre-registrations and the rate of sales demonstrates that fans are just as excited as us for next year’s Formula 1 event in Melbourne.” Travis Auld, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO

Following Ricciado’s midseason switch to AlphaTauri in July, Australian fans will be eagerly waiting for his return to the grid alongside rookie Oscar Piastri, after missing out this year.

Although this season was the first time Ricciardo hadn’t featured in Melbourne since making his Formula 1 debut in 2012, it still didn’t stop fans from arriving in record numbers, with more than 444,000 fans turning up for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix – the second most in history.