Mental Health Issues At The Heart Of David Beckham’s Netflix Documentary Now Available In Australia

David Beckham was joined by his family at the premiere in London for his new 4-part Netflix documentary series titled Beckham, revealing never-before-seen insights into the remarkable life of one of the most famous men on the planet.

In a playing career that spanned more than 20 years, David Beckham has spent most of his lifetime in the limelight. The former Manchester United and England midfielder said he had to sit through over 40 hours of interviews with Beckham series director (and Succession star) Fisher Stevens to explore the many events that have defined the life of one of the world’s most recognisable men.

Known predominantly for his ethereal ability with a football, David Beckham, together with his wife Victoria, has gone from a humble working-class background in East London to build a global empire that spans football franchises, properties, fashion labels and media companies.

The Netflix doco follows the previously unseen life of Goldenballs, as he’s affectionately known in the UK. Through interviews with the characters that knew him best, Beckham gives fans a never-before-seen look behind the curtain of one the game’s most prolific stars; including his illustrious career for the world’s best clubs; his extremely public relationship with a Spice Girl; his shopping habits; his many business ventures; and of course the infamous red card for the English national team.

Becks first made his United debut in 1993 and was a product of a generation of football stars who became the height of celebrity in Britain.

England’s no. 7 speaks candidly about the issues surrounding the English media at the time: the relentless harassment following the now-famous sending-off during an international clash against Argentina that ended England’s World Cup campaign, and the inevitable fallout and backlash he received when the team returned home.

“He was broken,” his wife Victoria Beckham said in the Netflix documentary. “He was absolutely broken. He was in pieces. He was depressed, absolutely clinically depressed. It pained me so much. I still want to kill those people.”

English media ran a smear campaign against Beckham, then just 24 years old, offering fans dartboards with his face on to vent their frustration. Beckham even received bullets in the post.

“Now, at 48 years old, I beat myself up about it,” Beckham explains. “I don’t think I have ever talked about it just because I can’t. I find it hard to talk through what I went through because it was so extreme. The whole country hated me. Hated me.”

Told over four parts, Beckham is the the remarkable tale of a man who exhibited unwavering resilience and determination when faced with adversity. Despite receiving death threats from his own supporters, Beckham rebounded, achieving an unprecedented treble with Manchester United the following year, and ultimately crafting one of the most prosperous individual brands, solidifying his status as a cherished national icon.

Beckham is available on Netflix Australia from Wednesday 4 October.