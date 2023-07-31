Best Time To Visit Bali: The Best Time To Travel, Month By Month

Written by Finlay Mead

Are you dreaming of an enchanting tropical getaway to the exotic island paradise of Bali, but aren’t sure when to go? Here, we help you figure out the best time to visit Bali.

As one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world, Bali offers a year-round warm and humid climate that ensures a pretty delightful experience regardless of when you plan your visit. However, if you want to make the most of your vacation and ensure perfect weather for your preferred activities, whatever they may be, it’s essential to consider the best time to visit Bali.

When is the Best Time to Visit Bali? The question of the best time to visit Bali is a common one, and we have the answer… or, at least, a lot of helpful information to help you make an informed and intelligent decision.

For many, the best time for your Bali adventure is during the dry season, which extends from May to October; this period boasts clear skies, abundant sunshine, and minimal rainfall, providing an ideal setting for various outdoor activities and exploration of the island’s breathtaking landscapes. However, this is also Bali’s high season, which means more expensive accommodation, flights, and fun…

Bali’s Weather and Climate: While Bali boasts a tropical climate — ensuring warm temperatures throughout the year, ranging between 20°C to 32°C — it’s prone to pretty significant seasonal variations that include monsoon winds and large-scale weather patterns. Understanding Bali’s climate patterns is crucial to help you plan your trip and ensure you get the most pleasant weather possible.

Short For Time? Here Are The Quick Facts & Key Takeaways

Months Weather Crowds January – March Warm with occasional rain Fewer crowds, great deals April – June Warm and dry Shoulder season, good weather July – September Warm and dry High season, crowded October – December Warm with occasional rain Shoulder season, good weather

Key Takeaways

Best Time to Visit Bali: May to October (dry season) is ideal, offering warm and dry weather for outdoor activities. Weather: Bali has a tropical climate with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 32°C year-round. Crowds: High season is July to August, with more visitors and higher prices. Water Activities: Surfing, diving, and snorkelling are excellent throughout the year, with peak surf season from May to September. Whitewater Rafting: Best in May to October for beginners and November to April for advanced rafters. Party Scene: July, August, and December are the peak months for lively nightlife and parties. Family Vacations: July and August are perfect for family holidays with warm weather and school holidays. Cultural Festivals: Experience Bali’s arts and culture during the Bali Arts Festival from mid-June to mid-July. Budget Travel: October, November, February, and March offer cheaper rates and fewer crowds.

Month-by-Month Guide

To make your holiday planning even easier, we’ve put together a month-by-month guide highlighting the weather, crowds, and activities during each period. While we break it down in full below, here are some top-level thoughts…

May to October: Experience Bali at its finest during the dry season, with clear skies, warm temperatures, and minimal rainfall. This period is perfect for surfing, diving, snorkelling, and outdoor adventures.

Experience Bali at its finest during the dry season, with clear skies, warm temperatures, and minimal rainfall. This period is perfect for surfing, diving, snorkelling, and outdoor adventures. November: Witness the transition from the wet to the dry season. While there might still be occasional rainfall, November offers fewer crowds, making it an ideal time for various activities and cultural festivals.

Witness the transition from the wet to the dry season. While there might still be occasional rainfall, November offers fewer crowds, making it an ideal time for various activities and cultural festivals. December: Embrace the holiday spirit in Bali, despite being part of the wet season. Experience Bali’s unique New Year celebrations, beach parties, and a vibrant nightlife.

Whether you seek pristine beaches, adventurous water sports, cultural experiences, or simply wish to unwind in the lap of luxury, Bali offers something special for everyone. Join us as we explore the best time to visit Bali and plan your dream vacation to this tropical paradise.

January

Weather

January falls within Bali’s wet season, characterized by rainy, hot, and muggy weather. Humidity is higher, and temperatures range between 22°C to 32°C. Showers are more common during this month, but are infrequent and usually pass quickly, and there are at least 5 sunshine hours per day.

Crowds

January can still be busy due to the holiday season, especially at the front end around Christmas and New Year.

Activities

Hiking : Explore Bali’s lush landscapes and beautiful nature trails during the wet season. Places like Munduk, Sekumpul Waterfalls, and Campuhan Ridge Walk offer picturesque hiking opportunities amidst greenery and flowing waterfalls.

: Explore Bali’s lush landscapes and beautiful nature trails during the wet season. Places like Munduk, Sekumpul Waterfalls, and Campuhan Ridge Walk offer picturesque hiking opportunities amidst greenery and flowing waterfalls. Cultural Experiences : Immerse yourself in Bali’s rich culture by visiting temples and attending traditional dance performances. January is a great time to witness the local customs and vibrant festivals.

: Immerse yourself in Bali’s rich culture by visiting temples and attending traditional dance performances. January is a great time to witness the local customs and vibrant festivals. Spa and Wellness: Bali’s wellness industry is thriving, and you can pamper yourself with relaxing spa treatments and yoga retreats, especially during rainy days.

February

Weather

Similar to January, February experiences wet and muggy weather, with occasional showers. However, as the month progresses, Bali begins to transition to the dry season, with the wet season’s intensity starting to wane.

Crowds

The crowd levels remain relatively high in February.

Activities

Cycling Tours : Explore Bali’s countryside on a bicycle and discover the island’s scenic rice terraces and charming villages.

: Explore Bali’s countryside on a bicycle and discover the island’s scenic rice terraces and charming villages. Cooking Classes : Learn to prepare traditional Balinese dishes by joining a cooking class and gaining insights into the local culinary culture.

: Learn to prepare traditional Balinese dishes by joining a cooking class and gaining insights into the local culinary culture. Shopping: February is a great time for shopping, with many boutiques and markets offering unique arts, crafts, and souvenirs.

March

Weather

March still falls within the wet season but starts to transition to the dry season, with rainfall decreasing. Humidity remains relatively high, but temperatures are pleasant.

Crowds

Crowd levels begin to decrease as the high season comes to an end.

Activities

River Rafting : Take advantage of the rainy season’s increased water flow and enjoy thrilling river rafting adventures in Bali’s scenic rivers.

: Take advantage of the rainy season’s increased water flow and enjoy thrilling river rafting adventures in Bali’s scenic rivers. Cultural Tours : March is an excellent time to explore Bali’s historical and cultural sites, such as ancient temples, royal palaces, and art galleries.

: March is an excellent time to explore Bali’s historical and cultural sites, such as ancient temples, royal palaces, and art galleries. Kitesurfing: With the peak wind speeds averaging between 12km/h and 13km/h, March is a great time for kitesurfing, especially for more advanced enthusiasts.

April

Weather

April marks the beginning of the shoulder season, with less rainfall and decreasing humidity. The weather is warm and pleasant, making it an ideal time to visit for many.

Crowds

As the peak season ends, crowds are much more manageable.

Activities

Horse Riding : Experience Bali’s stunning landscapes on horseback by joining horse riding tours, which are significantly more enjoyable during the dry season.

: Experience Bali’s stunning landscapes on horseback by joining horse riding tours, which are significantly more enjoyable during the dry season. Golfing : Bali offers several excellent golf courses, and April provides comfortable weather for a round of golf amidst beautiful surroundings.

: Bali offers several excellent golf courses, and April provides comfortable weather for a round of golf amidst beautiful surroundings. Art and Craft Workshops: Engage in creative pursuits by joining art and craft workshops to learn traditional Balinese crafts like batik painting and wood carving.

May

Weather

May marks the official start of Bali’s dry season, offering warm, sunny, and clear weather. Humidity levels decrease, making it a comfortable time to visit.

Crowds

Crowd levels are relatively low in May, meaning cheaper accommodation and less packed sights — nice.

Activities

Balinese Dance Classes : Embrace the local culture by participating in Balinese dance classes and learning the traditional dance forms.

: Embrace the local culture by participating in Balinese dance classes and learning the traditional dance forms. Yoga and Meditation Retreats : May is a popular time for yoga and meditation retreats, offering a peaceful and rejuvenating experience in Bali’s serene surroundings.

: May is a popular time for yoga and meditation retreats, offering a peaceful and rejuvenating experience in Bali’s serene surroundings. Surfing: While the peak surfing season is still a few months away, May still provides some good swells on Bali’s east coast breaks like Nusa Dua, Serangan, and Sanur.

June

Weather

June continues with dry and pleasant weather, perfect for outdoor activities. The days are sunny and the nights are cool.

Crowds

Crowd levels start to increase again as tourists arrive for the summer high season.

Activities

Water Parks : Cool off and have fun with the family at Bali’s water parks, such as Waterbom Bali, offering a range of thrilling water slides.

: Cool off and have fun with the family at Bali’s water parks, such as Waterbom Bali, offering a range of thrilling water slides. Cooking Retreats : Join a cooking retreat to learn more about Balinese cuisine and cooking techniques.

: Join a cooking retreat to learn more about Balinese cuisine and cooking techniques. Fishing: June is a great time for fishing in Bali, with the warm waters providing ideal conditions for various fish species.

July

Weather

July is the peak of Bali’s dry season, with warm and sunny weather. The humidity is relatively low, and rainfall is minimal.

Crowds

Given the great weather, you won’t be surprised to hear that July is one of the busiest months in Bali, attracting a large number of tourists.

Activities

Sunset Cruise : Enjoy a romantic sunset cruise along Bali’s coastline and witness the breathtaking sunset views over the ocean.

: Enjoy a romantic sunset cruise along Bali’s coastline and witness the breathtaking sunset views over the ocean. Nature and Wildlife Tours : Explore Bali’s natural beauty by joining nature and wildlife tours, including bird-watching, jungle trekking, and wildlife sanctuaries.

: Explore Bali’s natural beauty by joining nature and wildlife tours, including bird-watching, jungle trekking, and wildlife sanctuaries. Music Festivals: Bali hosts music festivals during the peak season, featuring international and local artists.

August

Weather

August continues with dry and sunny weather, making it one of the best times to visit Bali for outdoor activities.

Crowds

Crowd levels remain high in August.

Activities

Surfing : West coast breaks offer good surfing conditions in August. Surfing enthusiasts can experience some of the best swells during this month.

: West coast breaks offer good surfing conditions in August. Surfing enthusiasts can experience some of the best swells during this month. White Water Rafting : Take advantage of the dry season and enjoy thrilling white water rafting adventures on Bali’s rivers.

: Take advantage of the dry season and enjoy thrilling white water rafting adventures on Bali’s rivers. Diving and Snorkeling: Explore Bali’s vibrant underwater world during the dry season, with excellent visibility and warm waters.

September

Weather

September marks the end of the dry season, with occasional rainfall. However, the rains are usually brief and followed by sunny weather.

Crowds

Crowd levels remain moderate, making it a good time to visit without facing the peak season crowds.

Activities

Hiking : As in January, this is a perfect time of year to enjoy Bali’s gorgeous hiking trails, including Munduk, Sekumpul Waterfalls, and Campuhan Ridge Walk.

: As in January, this is a perfect time of year to enjoy Bali’s gorgeous hiking trails, including Munduk, Sekumpul Waterfalls, and Campuhan Ridge Walk. Cultural Experiences : Have a nosey around local temples or check out traditional dance performances. September is a great time to get involved with local customs and vibrant festivals.

: Have a nosey around local temples or check out traditional dance performances. September is a great time to get involved with local customs and vibrant festivals. Spa and Wellness: As mentioned earlier, Bali’s wellness industry is booming: take it easy with spa treatments or yoga classes, especially when the weather turns.

October

Weather

Similar to January, October falls within Bali’s wet season, characterized by rainy, hot, and muggy weather.

Crowds

The crowd levels remain pretty high in October.

Activities

Shopping : Embrace the shopping delights of October in Bali, as charming boutiques and bustling markets beckon with a splendid array of one-of-a-kind arts, crafts, and souvenirs.

: Embrace the shopping delights of October in Bali, as charming boutiques and bustling markets beckon with a splendid array of one-of-a-kind arts, crafts, and souvenirs. Cycling Tours : Embark on cycling tours through Bali’s countryside, where you can immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of the island.

: Embark on cycling tours through Bali’s countryside, where you can immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of the island. Cooking Classes: Get to know Bali’s culinary traditions and culture through cooking classes or, if you’re more about enjoying rather than crafting, check out the many restaurants.

November

Weather

November marks the transition from the wet season to the dry season in Bali. While there might still be some occasional rainfall, the weather becomes increasingly pleasant.

Crowds

November sees fewer crowds compared to the peak season months, making it a good time to visit Bali.

Activities

Surfing : Bali’s west coast breaks start to pick up good swells in November.

: Bali’s west coast breaks start to pick up good swells in November. Hiking and Trekking : As the weather improves, November becomes an ideal time for hiking and trekking.

: As the weather improves, November becomes an ideal time for hiking and trekking. Festivals and Events: Glimpse into Bali’s vibrant traditions and customs through the many festivals held at this time of year.

December

Weather

December falls within Bali’s wet season, with an increased chance of rainfall.

Crowds

December is one of the busiest months in Bali due to the Australian summer holiday season.

Activities

Water Sports : Try water sports like jet skiing, parasailing, and banana boat rides along Bali’s beautiful beaches.

: Try water sports like jet skiing, parasailing, and banana boat rides along Bali’s beautiful beaches. Beach Parties : Bali’s vibrant nightlife comes alive in December with parties and entertainment at various popular beach clubs.

: Bali’s vibrant nightlife comes alive in December with parties and entertainment at various popular beach clubs. New Year Celebrations : Experience Bali’s unique New Year celebrations with traditional rituals and fireworks displays.

Best Time To Visit Bali Overall

Overall, undeniably the best time to visit Bali is during the dry season, which spans from May to October. During these months, Bali experiences warm, sunny weather with minimal rainfall. The humidity is relatively low, and temperatures range between 21°C to 32°C, providing ideal conditions for outdoor activities and exploration of the island’s stunning landscapes.

If you prefer to avoid crowds and enjoy better deals but still want the very best of Bali’s climate, consider visiting during the shoulder season months of April, May, June, September, and October.

Best Time for Low Prices

Remember that no matter when you visit Bali, there’s plenty out there to enjoy. From water sports and adventure activities to cultural experiences and wellness retreats, Bali offers something for every traveller.

Travelling to Bali on a budget is possible during the off-peak months, which include October, November, February, and March. Accommodation and flights are generally cheaper during these periods, and tour activities may offer better deals. However, it’s essential to keep in mind that prices can vary depending on specific events, holidays, and promotions.

Best Time to Book Flights to Bali

For the best flight fares to Bali, it’s recommended to book between six weeks and eight months in advance. For travel during peak seasons, like July, August, and December, booking even earlier is recommended to secure better rates. Airlines often release their seats and offer competitive prices in advance, especially for popular travel periods. Being flexible with travel dates can also lead to more affordable options.