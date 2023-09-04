Prince Harry, Leonardo DiCaprio, LeBron James; The List Of Celebrities At Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Game In Los Angeles Is Insane

Written by Ben Esden

It’s fair to say Messi Mania has well and truly taken over the U.S. since the Argentinian’s arrival in July, with some of the biggest names in showbiz all desperate to witness Lionel Messi’s undisputed brilliance.

From scoring last-minute winners on his debut to showing he’s a class act whilst consoling DJ Khaled’s crying son, Lionel Messi has been winning over more hearts stateside with each passing day.

In a land where celebrities, A-listers, and Hollywood stars reign supreme, only Lionel Messi’s unparalleled brilliance can truly overshadow them all. So much so that even rival fans are forgetting football’s traditional tribalism to cheer for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner when he graces their stadiums to play in away fixtures.

And as Lionel Messi’s team Inter Miami travelled across the country to play against Will Ferrell’s MLS franchise, Los Angeles FC, the full list of “Notable attendees” who showed up to watch Lionel Messi has been announced… and it’s quite possibly the most star-studded event in MLS history.

The full list included NBA Champions and multi-award-winning musicians, two Spidermans and one Incredible Hulk, everyone’s favourite football coach Ted Lasso and some of the biggest actors in history… There was even British Royalty in the stands at the BMO stadium cheering on Miami’s new star.

See the full list of Notable Attendees below.

Image: @JoePompliano via Twitter

Lionel Messi started the game up front, supported by former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Although Miami’s captain couldn’t get on the scoresheet, Messi set up his teammates for two crucial goals and the game ended 3-1 to the visitors for another dominant performance on the road.

This result further extends Inter Miami’s impressive unbeaten streak to nine consecutive games since Lionel Messi’s arrival. The fervent enthusiasm among Miami fans is palpable, as they increasingly believe that this remarkable run could signify the start of an extraordinary journey for their newly formed MLS club.

And with Lionel Messi leading the line, anything’s possible.