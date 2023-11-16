Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson And Manny Pacquiao Form Super Team And Invite Challengers To A Street Fight

Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao have shared a post on Instagram alongside Mike Tyson and Roberto Durán in Saudi Arabia, forming a supergroup and calling out any other team that wants to throw down in a street fight.

Best known for their individual efforts in the ring, squaring off against opponents one-on-one to the raucous cry of the crowd, it’s rare to see McGregor, Tyson or Pacquiao team up for a group bout.

Of course, Tyson, Pacquiao and Roberto Durán are all retired from the sport, hanging up their gloves and long time ago, but still maintain a keen interest in the world of boxing.

McGregor, the former Lightweight UFC Champion, has been enjoying an extended hiatus from the Octagon, facing a lengthy recovery from a broken leg suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264. The Irishman hasn’t exactly slowed down, however; instead opting to maintain his peak fitness with punching machines in the local pub and attending high-profile bouts as he looks to regain his fighting shape.

In a merging of fighting disciplines, McGregor has posted an image where he’s joined by former boxers Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson and Roberto Durán in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, presumedly during the Francis Ngannou fight against Tyson Fury that took place last month.

In a bizarre turn of events, McGregor and Pacquiao have seemingly settled their differences from the past year, joining forces with some of the sport’s heaviest hitters to share the post together with the caption “Tag team in a street fight anyone? I got my team 😂” – less than six months after McGregor sued the Phillipino fighter.

The Irishman’s team at Paradigm Sports Management won a $5.1 million (~$7.8 million AUD) lawsuit against him, with reporters suggesting Pacquiao owes more than $8 million USD (~$12.4 million) in total; it’s alleged that McGregor threatened to kick Pacquiao in the head over the unresolved debt.

“You only just signed the contract, are you crazy?” McGregor allegedly said in a voice note. “Are you stupid, Manny? Are you guys stupid? I’ll kick you in the head, in the neck, the inside leg and take you off your feet and drag you by your ankle across the stage.”

“What then? I had Floyd bent over, I could’ve done anything to him, I should’ve done anything to him. I should’ve shown the world because it’s doing my head in a bit the way the process is.”

I just know that if the occasion arose, I’d want these fellas on my side.