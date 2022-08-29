Cristiano Ronaldo Is Selling His Private Jet, Because It’s Not Big Enough

Cristiano Ronaldo is selling his lavish private jet, because he wants to buy an even bigger one.

Iconic footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to sell his private jet, due to the fact he wants to buy an even bigger one. This comes from an exclusive report by EsDiario. The Spanish media outlet reports that he hasn’t bought a new one yet, because he hasn’t found one that he likes. But seeing as Cristiano now has five kids, it seems he needs a more spacious flying machine. Such is the life of an international football star…

In the meantime, if you fancy taking a look at his current jet – a Gulfstream G200 that he got in 2015 for about 20 million euros (AUD $29 million) during his legendary time at Real Madrid (arguably the peak of his career), there are plenty of shots of it which the winger/striker has uploaded to Instagram. According to EsDiario it can accomodate 10 people, a high cabin and personalised details. Ronaldo has posted shots of himself in his private jets (he actually owns two) with his wife, kids, Portuguese teammate Pepe and more.

The jet is called “Real Madrid,” can reach speeds up to 901 kilometres per hour, and has beds, kitchen appliances, and Wi-Fi. It was also one of 250 Gulfstream G200s made in 2006, with Ronaldo taking ownership of it in 2015 and having it refurbished it in 2019. It has great range, too, being able to fly from Geneva to Dubai. Marca reports that Cristiano rents this private jet out when he doesn’t need to use it, “at a rate between 6,000 and 10,000 euros for each hour of flight.”

Inside (and outside) shots of the Gulfstream G200. Image Credit: TennisWorldUSA

Interestingly, Cristiano owns more than one private jet. In addition to the one referenced above, he also, according to AutoEvolution, owns an even more expensive Gulfstream – a G650, which is valued at US $64.5 million. This larger aircraft can take to 18 passengers and can reach 956 kilometres per hour.

The Portuguese superstar’s on-field future is also very much up for grabs, with negotiations regarding him staying (or leaving) Manchester United still ongoing, and his future arguably as up in the air as his private jet. The transfer window closes in a couple of days though so we should know where he will end up soon.