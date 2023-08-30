‘Fight Club’ Director David Fincher Makes His Masterful Return With Netflix Thriller ‘The Killer’

Written by Ben Esden

Legendary movie director David Fincher, whose celebrated work includes Se7en, Gone Girl and Fight Club, returns to the noir-thriller genre with The Killer, premiering at the 80th Venice Film Festival this week and streaming on Netflix this November.

Known for his signature dark and atmospheric lens, David Fincher has established himself as one of the most profound directors within the psychological thriller genre.

From Zodiac to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, the American filmmaker’s mastery of the thriller genre is best exemplified by an iconic filmography brimming with cult classics that have garnered widespread critical acclaim throughout the last three decades.

Fincher’s continued fascination with criminal psychology has become synonymous with his work; an unwavering commitment to exploring complex themes and materials through the psyche of mentally challenged characters, and could mean that his latest project has the perfect protagonist to make his long-anticipated return.

The Killer

Fincher returns to the genre with The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender as a seasoned assassin named Christian, who is struggling with his psyche as much as the next assignment, following the events of a fateful near-miss.

Set to be released on Netflix in November, The Killer is an adaptation of a graphic novel series Le Tueur written by French writer Alexis Nolent – under the pen name Matz – and artist Luc Jacamon, that rose to prominence at the turn of the century.

WATCH The trailer for David Fincher’s thriller The Killer below.

David Fincher signed a four-year deal with Netflix in November 2020, and The Killer will be the American’s second project with the streaming giants following the Oscar-nominated biopic Mank, released in 2020. Fincher also worked on Netflix titles Mindhunter and House of Cards, which he executive produced.

Andrew Kevin Walker, the celebrated screenwriter who worked with Fincher for one of the director’s most famous films, Se7en, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, also joins the upcoming Netflix thriller.

“It is about the methodology of that world, which David details better than anyone. He’s so good in the detail of method… of watching something unfold. It’s a really fun, big movie in the hands of one of the best filmmakers.” Scott Stuber, Netflix Head of Global Films

The Killer is set to premiere at the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival which begins this week. The awards show, which some consider to be the precursor for the iconic Oscars ceremony held later in the year, has been marred by the SAG-AFGTRA strikes that threaten to continue.