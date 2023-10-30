‘Friends’ Cast Finally Break Silence With Emotional Tribute To Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, beloved actor and star of the hit sitcom Friends died on Sunday 29 October, 2023, at the age of 54. Messages of support, love and condolences poured in from Hollywood and around the world. Now, the cast of “Friends” has shared their thoughts in response to Perry’s passing.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc, the celebrated cast of the cult classic TV show Friends shared an emotional tribute to their late castmate and friend Matthew Perry, two days after the news of his death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The statement was co-signed by each of them.

From left to right: Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. Images: Getty

Matthew Perry starred as the sarcastic and much-loved Chandler Bing, alongside his castmates in the Emmy award-winning show Friends for a total of 10 seasons.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, Chandler’s girlfriend through the earlier seasons, took to Instagram to publish her grief. She wrote: “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

These sentiments were echoed by Warner Bros., the company behind Friends for all those years.

“Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros,” the company said in a statement. “The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling, please reach out. Help is available.

Lifeline Australia

Hours: Available 24 hours.

Learn more

13 11 14