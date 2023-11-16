How To Watch Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix In Australia: Practice Sessions, Qualifying, Race Start

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 is underway and fans all over the world are getting ready to witness one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Here’s how Australian Formula 1 fans can watch all the action from Vegas.

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo will be joined by the other drivers for the third North American Grand Prix of the year and for an event of this scale, organisers have decided to start days ahead of the usual schedule… and open the weekend with a bang.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony

All 20 drivers will be in attendance alongside some of the world’s biggest artists, including Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds to Mars, will.i.am, Tiesto, Kylie Minogue and John Legend, plus appearances by Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil.

There will be a world-class drone show, a lights and lasers display and a fireworks finale.

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Formula 1 Free Practice start time in Australia

The first Free Practice session will start at 3:30 PM AEDT on Friday 17 November, followed by the second Free Practice session held at 7 PM AEDT later that same day.

The third and final Free Practice session begins attending 3:30 PM AEDT on Saturday 18 November.

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying start time in Australia

The Pre-Qualifying Show will begin at 6:35 PM AEDT on Saturday 18 November, followed by the first Qualifying session that starts at 7:00 pm AEDT on Saturday 18 November.

All times are in Pacific Time, 19 hours behind AEDT. Image: F1

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Formula 1 Race start time in Australia

Much was said about the unusual start time for the first official Las Vegas Grand Prix, with drivers and their teams forced to prepare for a midnight start time to accommodate the many eyes around the world.

Luckily for Australian audiences, this means we won’t have to set our alarms as early as previous Grand Prix weekends held this year, as the Las Vegas Grand Prix will begin at 5 PM AEDT on Sunday 19 November 2023.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be streaming on FITV and Kayo Sports.